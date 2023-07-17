Nzoka John/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Ispace, a Japanese lunar exploration company, experienced a failed moon landing mission that could have been the world’s first commercial landing. The outcome had a profound impact, with Ispace's share price plummeting by over 50%. This had negative consequences for many stock speculators who had invested in the company.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:LUNR) is set to make a similar attempt in the next two months. While short-term investors might be tempted to wager on its success, it is important to consider the potential consequences of a failure. Such an outcome would likely result in a significant drop in the stock price. Therefore, a "Hold" rating has been assigned to the stock, particularly when considering the Company's long-term sluggish revenue forecast even with a successful first mission.

Company Overview

As its stock ticker suggests, LUNR is a company solely dedicated to the lunar economy and commercialization by establishing infrastructure and services for businesses on and around the moon. The company's revenue is derived from four major pillars: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products & Infrastructures. Over the next two years, the Company’s largest revenue stream is expected to be from its Lunar Access Services, which utilizes a self-developed lunar lander to transport equipment for government and commercial clients from Earth to the moon, while also conducting specific exploration missions.

Against the backdrop of a rapidly developing space economy and the "Space Race" between the two superpowers prioritizing human presence on the moon, LUNR is considered a first mover and one of the largest beneficiaries in the industry. Government contracts, notably from NASA, account for more than 80% of the Company's business

Investment Thesis

Regardless of the outcome of the difficult first mission, even if Intuitive Machines were to achieve a successful moon landing, which would undoubtedly be a milestone in human space exploration history, the company faces difficulties in meeting its financial targets. The Company has projected the FY2023 and FY2024 revenue to be $300 million and $759 million in its SPAC presentation, which implies a CAGR of almost 120%. Additionally, the management has reiterated their goal of achieving positive EBITDA by Q4 of this year. These targets are undeniably challenging and not easily achievable.

Therefore, a “Hold” rating is assigned to LUNR at its current price. My rationale is that while the management's claims about the company benefiting from the space economy and securing support from NASA and government clients may hold true, there is still a lot of things to be proven as mentioned. Failure to meet expectations could result in a further decline in the company's share price, given the track record of LUNR share price and its 30-day volatility of 81.45%. This might explain why the company lags behind its peers in terms of institutional ownership.

Data by YCharts

Revenue perspective

When analyzing LUNR, people become bullish when considering the contract awards and wins that could give LUNR multi-millions of businesses and fulfil its revenue target in the SPAC presentation, as shown below. However, it is important to note that while the FY2022 estimate aligns with the actual annual result due to the timing of the guidance, the FY2023 expectation has already been revised downward to a range of $174 million to $268 million in the company's Q1 2023 earnings. Further deviation from its FY2024 estimates could therefore be expected.

Intuitive Machines

In fact, one should be cautious when looking at LUNR, as well as other space companies, particularly those involving contracts from NASA. The agency often utilizes a contract type called "Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity" (IDIQ), which has set out the maximum amount that they would order from a contract or multiple contractors. However, this does not guarantee that the contract value ceiling will be reached. Consequently, investors' expectations may be inflated and eventually disappointed.

In the table below, I have summarized LUNR's contracts and subcontracts related to NASA's projects. It is obvious that most of the time the contract ceiling is significantly higher than the confirmed task orders’ value. For instance, in the case of the OMES III contract awards announced by Intuitive Machines earlier this year, which triggered a 26% surge, only $8 million out of the total $719 million has been secured.

Analyst's Research

On the other hand, in the latest 10Q of Intuitive Machines (LUNR), it is mentioned that two out of the three contracts under CLPS, which is the IM-1 and IM-2 missions, have been considered largely completed (97% and 78% respectively), despite the lunar landing itself not yet taking place. This raises doubts about how much of the remaining revenue could be recognized for the rest of the year to meet the lower end guidance, let alone the higher end of $268 million, given the Q1 revenue of $18 million.

Profitability perspective

When considering profitability, there are two critical aspects that investors should take into account.

1) Fixed price is good for NASA, But cost-plus is good for the Company

These two contract types have been under debate for many years. Let me tell you why:

Advantage Disadvantage Fixed Price Study shows fixed price model reduces 16% of out-budget situation

Incentivize collaboration by having companies to think about optimization When developing new technologies with less predictability, companies used to suffer because they have to bear most of the costs and budgets Cost-Plus Encourage small businesses and companies to involve in the market

Suitable for new innovations and technologies that need to pivot during R&D Incentivize companies to delay on projects and spend on unnecessary items Click to enlarge

For LUNR, developing its moon lander and carrying out the mission under a fixed price contract model poses risks and unfavorable contract terms. LUNR may be required to bear all cost changes, which could be detrimental, especially in a worst-case scenario where a landing attempt fails. In fact, the company has disclosed that all three of its current moon landing contracts are in net loss positions.

Intuitive Machines 10Q

2) Management’s path to profitability unclear

The Company has forecasted a gross margin of 52% and full year EBITDA margin of 1% by FY2024, with the aim of achieving positive EBITDA by the end of this year. Even in the Deal Call last year, the management has iterated that investor would see “strong gross margins from 2023 onward”. However, it is disappointing to note that the gross margin remained negative in Q1 2023.

While we hear a lot of talking about their plans and aspirations, it is crucial to assess how they will walk the talk. There are several possible paths that the Company could pursue, and these need to be evaluated by investors when considering the company's future prospects:

Increased usage cadence and production : Similar to the viewpoint expressed by Rocket Lab's (NASDAQ:RKLB) management, LUNR's gross margin is highly dependent on the cadence of hardware usage, as higher demand and usage frequency can drive overhead absorption and improve gross margin.

: Similar to the viewpoint expressed by Rocket Lab's (NASDAQ:RKLB) management, LUNR's gross margin is highly dependent on the cadence of hardware usage, as higher demand and usage frequency can drive overhead absorption and improve gross margin. Expanded software and data business : I believe it is in the management’s plan that LUNR would develop data business. This expansion is crucial for the company to boost its gross margin and achieve positive EBITDA, as software and data services often offer higher margins compared to hardware-based operations.

: I believe it is in the management’s plan that LUNR would develop data business. This expansion is crucial for the company to boost its gross margin and achieve positive EBITDA, as software and data services often offer higher margins compared to hardware-based operations. More focused contract types: The contract summary table provided earlier indicates that Intuitive Machines has a diverse range of products, which make it difficult for the Company to attain the economy of scale of products. It would be beneficial to see if there are any opportunities for synergy between LUNR's current products and potential future demands.

Nonetheless, reading through here, investors have to be extremely cautious about the management’s forward-looking statements. has struggled to meet its targets for revenue growth and gross margin, raising doubts about the credibility of future promises, including the much-anticipated achievement of positive EBITDA. Do not forget the expectations has been created in the market already that any failure to meet these expectations could result in significant sell-offs.

Investment comments: Investing before IM-1 is for speculators; Waiting for things pan out is for smart long-term investors

Investors have consistently shown a high level of enthusiasm for this stock, often reacting swiftly to news and causing significant price fluctuations. For example, the share price was up 29% post market when the Company announced the award of the NASA OMES III contract, and was up as much as 20% on its successful tests of the Nova-C lunar lander. And it is no doubt that the share would follow its first mission to the moon, if it was successful. However, the likelihood of mission success is uncertain, and no one can provide a definitive answer. That is why buying before IM-1 is like betting, it could either give you a decent upside or losing significantly, as observed in the past with failed missions impacting other listed space stocks.

Analyst's Research

In fact, successful missions do not always guarantee share price outperformance, as evidenced by Virgin Galactic’s (NYSE: SPCE) plunge of 18.1% in a two-day trading period following its first-ever commercial mission. I wrote an analysis on this to explain why successful mission does not equate to share price outperformance. The fundamental reason is because it was over-hyped long before the mission – or as the old saying goes, buy the rumors, sell the news.

Therefore, for long-term investors who maintain a bullish outlook on the commercial lunar exploration industry or on LUNR specifically, it is crucial to be patience, ignore all the noises, and focus on fundamentals. Ask yourselves:

Has the technology been proven viable and de-risked?

Would the Company financial fundamentals be improved and become profitable? When?

Is the management making right decisions and, most importantly, being realistics on their assumptions?

Until then, hold off on your investment decisions.