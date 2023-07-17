Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United Airlines Q2 Earnings Preview: Growth Plan Might Be A Miss

Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • United Airlines is expected to announce its earnings after the market closes on July 19, 2023.
  • United faces pressures from weather and air traffic control disruptions as well as a costly new pilot contract.
  • United has committed to an aggressive growth plan which will stress its finances and external systems.
Passenger planes parked at the gates at Newark Liberty International Airport

United Airlines operates a major hub at Newark International Airport

Niall_Majury/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is expected to announce earnings after market close on Wednesday July 19, 2023. Although United has frequently announced after Delta (DAL) but before other airlines, this year United will be announcing at the same time

This article was written by

Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.71K Followers
Focus on multinational transportation companies. Mercosur economies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.