Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Failed First Republic Bank Still Is Trading With A $117 Million Equity Capitalization - Why?

Jul. 17, 2023 9:33 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRCB)JPM
WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.33K Followers

Summary

  • First Republic Bank is not in Ch.11 bankruptcy - it is in FDIC receivership.
  • Because the FDIC receivership could last at least 7 years, trading in the stock could continue for years.
  • First Republic Bank failed because of higher interest rates and not because they held junk assets.
  • It is very uncertain if shareholders will get anything.

First Republic Bank branch

Sundry Photography

Is it completely irrational that First Republic Bank (OTCPK:FRCB) common stock equity is worth $117 million? The bank itself was seized by the FDIC, which then sold it to JPMorgan Chase (JPM) in early May. There

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.33K Followers
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIVBQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not own SIVBQ common stock. I own SVB Financial Group notes.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.