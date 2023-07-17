Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Time To Take Profits

Jul. 17, 2023 9:35 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)NIO, XPEV, XPNGF8 Comments
The Outsider
Summary

  • Tesla's share price rally in recent months is not supported by fundamentals.
  • Its operating trends have not improved much in recent months, while its recent agreements to open its Supercharger network to other carmakers don’t justify its valuation gain.
  • Its shares are currently overvalued and investors should use the opportunity to take profits.
Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is currently overvalued following a great share price rally in recent months. Investors should, therefore, take profits, as current valuation is not supported by its fundamentals.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, I have

This article was written by

The Outsider
From my academic training, Mathematics, I intend to focus on the quantitative study, basing my analysis on historical data, bearing in mind my position of "Outsider". 


I invest with a long-term perspective in industries/themes that have secular growth prospects and should deliver strong returns in a time frame of 10-15 years. Currently, I'm invested in Digital Payments/Fintech, Semiconductors, 5G/IoT/Big Data, Electric Vehicles, and the Metaverse.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

b
bturley
Today, 11:08 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (179)
If I were a writer For Seeking Alpha right now, I would stay away from talking about Tesla!!
Appleguy58 profile picture
Appleguy58
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (278)
I would take your initial investment out let the rest ride
Investor since ‘73 profile picture
Investor since ‘73
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (5.67K)
The buying public has now made it’s position clear. Tesla and only Tesla EVs are selling and every other manufacturers’ EV‘s are sitting on the lot. For the longest time we were led to believe that other manufacturers only needed to increase production to meet pent-up demand for their products. That is no longer a viable story because they have increased production and now find that they can’t sell their products. I sold half of my position in Ford this morning at 14.80 in the pre market and I will re-deploy that money into more shares of Tesla if the author is successful in helping to drive the price down, or if there is hysteria on the 19th when the quarterly report comes out.
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 10:07 AM
Analyst
Comments (16.55K)
Take some profit off the table... probably not a big mistake.

Leaving yourself without a large position in Tesla... could be a huge mistake.

So... Trade around the core.

Have your core diamond hand holding. Sell shares outside that core if you have a better place to put the cash, or if you figure the stock ran up too far too fast.

Simple yes, but rarely easy.
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 10:16 AM
Premium
Comments (10.46K)
@Actionable Conclusion

“Simple yes, but rarely easy.”

Excellently said. Actionable conclusion correct also.

Tesla is strong long term but clearly overbought in recent market euphoria.
Amen555 profile picture
Amen555
Today, 10:02 AM
Premium
Comments (255)
Keep trying. One of this days u will be right. But only for a moment.
j
jimi james
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (714)
nice call, what color is your Lambo ?
s
skoda345
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (102)
There is nothing wrong with taking profits, how ever if you do your due diligence, and are a long term investor, you will miss a ton of money to be made in the future! Stay Long my Friend!
