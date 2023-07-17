Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enbridge: A Reliable Yield, But Richly Valued Vs. The Sector

Jul. 17, 2023 9:46 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CA2 Comments
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
4.09K Followers

Summary

  • Enbridge, an energy infrastructure company, has a hold rating due to its high free cash flow yield and solid dividend, but shares trade at a premium to the sector.
  • The company's earnings growth is modest, and it faces the risk of rising financing costs due to elevated market interest rates on its unhedged floating-rate debt.
  • Despite a soft growth outlook, Enbridge's profitability is sound, with a robust FCF yield of 6.9%.
  • Ahead of earnings in early August, I highlight one key price point the bulls must defend.

Oil pipeline, the oil industry equipment

pandemin

It's not hard to find decent value in the Energy sector these days. After steep relative losses compared to the S&P 500 this year, and as oil and gas prices have eased, it's a mixed technical and fundamental picture. Still, the typical free cash

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
4.09K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | Retirement

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

m
mhy57
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (103)
One SA analysis says strong buy and another says hold, shortly after. So, who to believe.
t
trsales
Today, 9:56 AM
Premium
Comments (1.8K)
Your position is not finely enough researched. You can not compare a midstream pipeline operator with little commodity exposure to an integrated oil major or an exploration company. Compare ENB to other midstream companies like OKE, KMI, WMB etc.
