Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Clearly Too Expensive Again (Rating Downgrade)

Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
20.69K Followers

Summary

  • I am moving my Tesla rating back to "Sell" based on the reappearance of extreme overvaluations and excessive investor enthusiasm. A material price decline into 2024 is likely.
  • Tesla's valuation is quite stretched compared to other tech giants, EV manufacturers, and leading auto names. At some point, investors must properly rerate slowing growth rates and increasing competition.
  • Hundreds of new EV model entrants into 2026, the probability of recessionary demand over the next 12-18 months, and an unexpected reversal higher in inflation/interest rates are risks to consider.

Recession Global Market Crisis Stock Red Price Drop Arrow Down Chart Fall, Stock Market Exchange Analysis Business And Finance, Inflation Deflation Investment Abstract Red Background 3d rendering

KanawatTH

My two articles on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in early 2023 discussed some upside potential back to $200+ a share. Both articles rated the stock as a Hold, following my bearish call at $300 a

This article was written by

Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
20.69K Followers
Nationally ranked stock picker for 30 years. Victory Formation and Bottom Fishing Club quant-sort pioneer.....Paul Franke is a private investor and speculator with 36 years of trading experience. Mr. Franke was Editor and Publisher of the Maverick Investor® newsletter during the 1990s, widely quoted by CNBC®, Barron’s®, the Washington Post® and Investor’s Business Daily®. Paul was consistently ranked among top investment advisors nationally for stock market and commodity macro views by Timer Digest® during the 1990s. Mr. Franke was ranked #1 in the Motley Fool® CAPS stock picking contest during parts of 2008 and 2009, out of 60,000+ portfolios. Mr. Franke was Director of Research at Quantemonics Investing® from 2010-13, running several model portfolios on the Covestor.com mirror platform (including the least volatile, lowest beta, fully-invested equity portfolio on the site). As of April 2023, he was ranked in the Top 5% of bloggers by TipRanks® for stock picking performance on positions held one year. A contrarian stock picking style, along with daily algorithm analysis of fundamental and technical data have been developed into a system for finding stocks, named the “Victory Formation.” Supply/demand imbalances signaled by specific stock price and volume movements are a critical part of this formula for success. Mr. Franke suggests investors use 10% or 20% stop-loss levels on individual choices and a diversified approach of owning at least 50 well positioned favorites to achieve regular stock market outperformance. The short sale of securities in overvalued, weak momentum stocks as pair trades and hedges is also a part of the Victory Formation long/short portfolio design. "Bottom Fishing Club" articles focus on deep-value candidates or stocks experiencing a major reversal in technical momentum to the upside. "Volume Breakout Report" articles discuss positive trend changes backed by strong price and volume trading action.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for educational and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates herein are forward-looking statements based upon certain assumptions that should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (18)

Larry Hall profile picture
Larry Hall
Today, 11:08 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.83K)
"Buying at $281 in July could be a very high-risk proposition. In terms of downside targets, I am thinking Tesla will again trade below $200 later this year, perhaps all the way back to $150 during 2024."

It might be if you are looking out one year. But most TSLA investors are not traders. At least I am not. I would change your sentence to: "Not buying or shorting TSLA at 281 in July is probably a really poor move for a serious investor looking to hold a stock for several years and make really nice gains."

Greater Fool Theory is a straight dis....
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (1.91K)
@Larry Hall Hold. If it drops that much, I'll salivate and buy more
d
dmzporter
Today, 11:08 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.85K)
Excellent analysis, as always
h
headwaters99
Today, 10:59 AM
Premium
Comments (2)
Sorry Paul, But we feel Tesla is just as much a Software company with Autonomous driving coming soon along with mega EV vehicle sales. You want to peg this company a car company, sorry but your WRONG!!! As an ex GM Dealer I know car companies, and TESLA is VERY VERY DIFFERENT!
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 10:55 AM
Premium
Comments (2.78K)
Long 200 TSLA at 178.28 $
J
Jamamb40
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (653)
🤮, if you understand the business, BUY and HOLD. All good companies get back to their old highs. I did not go ALL-IN Dec-Jan because Tesla is a car company. I bought the stock because of the parts of the business just starting to bubble to the surface. Tesla will be upgrading the infrastructure of India for the next 100 years. Cars we’re just a means to develop the real technology. People still waiting for 100 buck Chuck? That opportunity has passed and 200 a share window about to close. Good luck waiting. People that passed on Tesla in January at 101, will be buying at 400 when it finally sinks in.
Investor since ‘73 profile picture
Investor since ‘73
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (5.67K)
I will be adding on any significant pullbacks. The buying public has clearly spoken and Tesla is the only EV manufacturer who can sell everything they can build. Every other manufacturer had been claiming that they just needed to ramp up production to meet demand. We are now seeing that the demand for other EVs simply isn’t there. Only Tesla has the software that actually works and the charging system that is ubiquitous and renders the topic of range anxiety meaningless.
TrendFox profile picture
TrendFox
Today, 10:31 AM
Premium
Comments (1.85K)
The average Wall Street analyst rates it a buy.
Average SA analyst rates it a hold.

This guy says it's a definite sell due to the greater fool theory.

Methinks somebody doesn't understand the company, it's trajectory and it's overall plan.
Larry Hall profile picture
Larry Hall
Today, 11:06 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.83K)
@TrendFox 'Greater Fool Theory' is one of the most thinly-veiled putdowns in the investing world. A devoted Ford/CLF investor who shall remain nameless told me I was buying TSLA on the basis of Greater Fool. I think he also got beaten up buying CLF shares on margin, not sure....
L
Ludwig Pisapia
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (187)
Anyone who thinks PE is the most importamt metric to judge the future prospects of a very profitable company growing 40%+ for year should take this article seriously, otherwise move on to folks who can actually assess business fundementals.
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 11:14 AM
Comments (1.91K)
@Ludwig Pisapia 💯
D
DetroitDave
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (178)
Every time someone thinks it is time to sell, the TSLA CULT buys the crap out of it and it goes higher. TSLA is going to hit $400 in the next 6 months but okay, go ahead and sell. LOL
DrWhy profile picture
DrWhy
Today, 10:20 AM
Premium
Comments (897)
Tesla: Clearly Too Expensive Again (Rating Downgrade)

Using a word like 'clearly.'
Here's another word for you: Baloney.
Have you checked the RSI?
Have you checked the PEG ratio.
'Clearly' not.
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Today, 10:27 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.41K)
@DrWhy The PEG ratio is 3x, using P/E of 80x and 25% growth rate. Even if you use forward P/E of 60x, PEG is at least 2x. Clearly not a bargain.

Tesla is only worth $150 to $200 to me in a best-case economic scenario from today.

Do what you must with your own investment capital.
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 10:46 AM
Analyst
Comments (16.55K)
@Paul Franke

25% growth rate?

For what? EBITDA growth? Vehicle unit growth? Energy Division? FSD profit growth? IRA credits? Optimus.... robotaxi.... Giga Mexico?

What part of Tesla grows at just 25%?

PS. Paul, the stock is up some 150% in 8 months. Mean reversion would suggest taking profits... regardless of the stock. Any stock up like that gets a large chunk o profit taking. But the business... Tesla is killing it. Crushing legacy auto in ways that the public has yet to understand.
DrWhy profile picture
DrWhy
Today, 11:03 AM
Premium
Comments (897)
@Paul Franke
If you know what the PEG ratio is then you know it's in a very favorable position compared to other technical stocks, such as Google and Facebook. It indicates that Tesla is much undervalued compared to those stocks. Clearly IS a bargain.
And yes, Tesla is a disruptive technical stock.

"Tesla is only worth $150 to $200 to me in a best-case economic scenario from today."
Oh, I'm sure.
But you're wrong. Such Tesla analysis has always been wrong. The Tesla-bashers don't have a clue.

"Do what you must with your own investment capital."
Don't mind if I do. Thanks.
In the meantime, I'll refrain from discouraging others from the investment opportunity of a lifetime.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (9.8K)
With Ford cutting the F-150 Lightning by $10 grand, TSLA may need to reduce margin on the Cybertruck right out of the gate.
i
imranfat
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (228)
@Djreef1966 the Ford EV truck was a technical nightmare. Why even consider until they fixed everything? I wouldn't touch the EV truck if they knocked off another 5k
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.