Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FTAI Infrastructure: A Cash Cow And A Question Mark

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.29K Followers

Summary

  • FTAI Infrastructure is a recently spun-off company that owns critical infrastructure, including rail tracks used by major Class 1 railroads.
  • The company's core business focuses on investing in infrastructure in sectors such as freight rail, ports and terminals, power and gas, and sustainability and energy transition.
  • FTAI Infrastructure's railroad business, particularly Transtar, is a profitable cash cow, while other assets are still developing their potential.
  • However, there is one risk that makes me put FIP stock on my watchlist before I buy it.

Raffineria di petrolio a Beaumont, Port Arthur, USA.

Sergii Zhmurchak/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It has been a while since I have started sharing my research on Class 1 railroads on Seeking Alpha. It all started with the BNSF case study, where I learned from Buffett how

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.29K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Capt. Spaulding profile picture
Capt. Spaulding
Today, 10:58 AM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (1.1K)
IMO, this article provides a very good description the company and a reasonable, balanced evaluation of its prospects. Thanks to the writer for sharing.

Personal note: I did well with the predecessor company's stock, and have been buying FIP since it began trading. I agree with the writer that the main foreseeable risk is management's ability to operate the businesses competently and prudently. If they do, I think that the stock is likely to be quite rewarding in the years ahead.

Cheeers,
Capt. Spaulding
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
Today, 11:03 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (565)
@Capt. Spaulding thanks for your comment. It was a company with no analysis and there is still much research to do and to share. I see it as very promising, given the assets it owns. What are your expectations about the company? I think 2024 may be the first profitable year.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.