EPAM Systems: AI Could Have A Negative Long-Term Impact On IT Services

Jul. 17, 2023 10:20 AM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)ACN, CAPMF, CGEMY, CTSH, IBM
Bellasooa Research
Summary

  • As with any new digital technology, generative AI will create new incremental demand for IT services companies.
  • In some cases, it will be the catalyst for wider digital transformation demand, but this will be the exception.
  • For IT service companies, generative AI is also a business risk – productivity increases could reduce the amount of billable work.
  • Companies that rely on providing billable engineering services, have no products to sell and no internal IP, and also do not engage in consulting at scale, are most at risk in my view.
  • EPAM Systems, as an example, is at a high risk of seeing revenues stagnate or even decline.

Investment Thesis

The IT Services industry is currently going through a phase of stagnating growth. The general thinking seems to be that this is temporary. The expectation is that over time the industry will again see the previous tailwinds

Bellasooa Research
I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

