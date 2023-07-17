Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Down, Up, DOWN, UP

Steven Jon Kaplan profile picture
Steven Jon Kaplan
3.5K Followers

Summary

  • Bear markets feature not only substantial percentage losses but dramatic rebounds which exceed the percentage gains achieved during bull markets and also happen more quickly. Thus, it is necessary to keep switching from being net long, to net short, to net long, over and over again.
  • Recently, we have achieved bubble extremes which have surpassed all previous records, including many which had been set less than two years ago in late 2021 and early 2022.
  • Investors have recently become very bearish toward the U.S. dollar and also U.S. Treasuries just when they should be most aggressively accumulating them into weakness.

Roller Coaster of interest Rates And Inflation

DNY59

It isn't widely appreciated that bear markets feature not only substantial percentage losses but dramatic rebounds which exceed the percentage gains achieved during bull markets and also happen more quickly. Therefore, it is necessary to keep switching from being net

This article was written by

Steven Jon Kaplan profile picture
Steven Jon Kaplan
3.5K Followers
Steven Jon Kaplan began TrueContrarian.com in August 1996 as a value-investing newsletter which since March 2020 has included two weekly 75-minute Zoom meetings. Steve provides long-term tax and investment planning. He has been trading since 1981 and handles separately managed accounts for qualified clients with a 20% performance fee on net profits and zero management fees. Steve has been quoted frequently by U.S. News and World Report, MarketWatch.com, and Barron's. Steve appeared on Market Watch cable TV with Stacey Delo and was interviewed by Alisa Parenti on Bloomberg and Tucker Silva on WRKO. He enjoys running with the New York Road Runners, composing and performing on piano and voice, writing stories, and traveling to unique places. Please let Steve know what you think of his financial ideas or any other worthwhile topic.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
bjorn2z
Today, 10:29 AM
Premium
Comments (305)
Hi Steve,
Good luck with that big short position! Mine is a bit smaller but getting there. I was shorting heavily last month and again last week.
Current Allocation: 93% Tbills/TFLO/SGOV, 3% FIPDX/STIP/SCHP, 4% FNGD, and 25% short NVDA/TSLA/SVXY

Looking to short MSFT at 350 if it gets there again.

I sold all my gold, silver mining positions along the sharp run from Nov 2022 to April 2023. Looking to reestablish after this drunken bullish party ends.

Just as equity risk premium makes buying equities senseless, term premia along the yield curve has me hesitating to extend my duration exposure for treasuries.
I am hiding completely in the short end of yield curve and in shorts against the most bloated of the Magnificent 7. Munching popcorn as I wait for AI fever to break.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.