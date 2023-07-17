Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: A Journey Towards $380 Billion In Revenue With GPU, AI, And FSD

Jul. 17, 2023 10:28 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)INTC, AMD, TSM2 Comments
Hunter Wolf profile picture
Hunter Wolf
422 Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation is expected to reach $380 billion in revenue by 2032, driven by accelerated computing and AI, with a compound annual growth rate of 30%.
  • The company's future growth is anticipated to come from data center growth, AI software, and autonomous driving technology, transforming Nvidia from just a chip company to an AI software and autonomous driving technology company.
  • Despite competition from Intel Corporation and Advanced Micro Devices, and geopolitical risks in China, Nvidia's comprehensive solutions and collaborations with industry-leading players make them highly competitive in the market.

Microchip Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) invented the GPU in 1999 and introduced the CUDA programming model in 2006. They opened up the parallel processing capabilities of the GPU for accelerated computing, along with proprietary algorithms and libraries. I believe that accelerated

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf profile picture
Hunter Wolf
422 Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Michink profile picture
Michink
Today, 10:58 AM
Premium
Comments (744)
People were laughing when I said 800$/share by year end and 3,000$/share within 3 years. Keep laughing while I buy a new mega-property in the Hollywood Hills. Long NVDA!
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 10:55 AM
Premium
Comments (6.09K)
Do you happen to know what % of Nvidia's chips are currently manufactured in Taiwan? I assume its going to take around 3 years to get that plant built in Arizona.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.