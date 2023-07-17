ArtistGNDphotography

Research Brief

Ever heard of a bank that does not have any actual branches?

One such bank is called Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), and today my research analysis deep dives into this 100% "online" bank that merges the tech/digital and financial worlds together.

With a Q2 earnings call coming up very soon this Wednesday July 19th, this is a stock I am adding to my watchlist to keep an eye on.

Some notable items about this firm from their company website: $196B total assets, 11MM customers, roots go back to the 1920s auto industry and was known as GMAC until it rebranded to Ally in 2010.

In addition, they are also ranked 25 in the list of largest banks in the US.

Rating Methodology

I am on the hunt for value buying opportunities of companies with otherwise strong financial fundamentals, with the goal of not just holding shares but owning a proven & existing "income stream."

My rating system is broken down into 5 categories I evaluate: dividend income, net income growth, valuation metrics (P/E & P/B), liquidity & capital, and share price.

If I recommend the stock in 4 of the 5 categories, it gets a buy rating, 3 categories and it gets a hold rating, and below that is a sell rating. Winning all 5 categories will earn a strong buy rating.

Dividends: Recommended

First, let's talk about dividend income an investor can expect from owning this stock. We will use official dividend data from Seeking Alpha as a reference.

Currently, as of July 16th, you can expect a dividend yield of 4.37%, not bad in my opinion, with a $0.30 per share quarterly payout, its most recent one paid in May, and a history of steady quarterly payouts.

Ally - dividend yield on July 16 (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of 5 year dividend growth, it has been positive for this stock, going from an annual dividend of $0.56 in 2018 to $1.20 in 2022, a 114% growth!

Ally - 5 year dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

That is a positive sign that the firm is returning capital back to shareholders, something I look for as an analyst.

To compare with a banking sector peer, I will use M&T Bank (MTB) which is a few notches below Ally on largest banks in the US, and Regions Financial (RF) a few notches above it.

Regions' dividend yield is currently 4.22%, while M&T has a yield of 3.98%. This puts Ally ahead of both in terms of dividend yield, but not by a lot.

So, based on dividend yield vs peers, 5-year growth, and stable quarterly payouts I recommend this stock as suitable for a dividend-income portfolio.

Net Income Growth: Not Recommended

Earlier I mentioned that investors should not just look for owning shares, but owning a piece of an existing income stream that is growing steadily. One measure I look at is net income growth.

In the case of Ally, however, I am disappointed that they had a significant YoY drop in their net income, from their recent quarterly income statement as shown here:

Ally - net income growth (Seeking Alpha)

Further, there was also a YoY decrease in net income attributable to common stockholders, and here is what company commentary had to say in the Q1 earnings press release:

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $291MM in the quarter, compared to $627MM in the first quarter of 2022 driven by lower net financing revenue, higher provision for credit losses, higher noninterest expenses and higher other revenue. Net financing revenue was $1.6 billion, down $91MM YoY driven by higher funding costs given the rapid increase in short-term rates.

I took some time to dig further into their net interest income, and while gross interest income benefited from an obviously higher rate environment it also impacted the cost of funding:

Ally - net interest income (Seeking Alpha)

In the table above, it is evident that the YoY drop in net interest income is driven by higher funding costs of deposits and the bank's own borrowing, despite earning more in interest income on loans YoY.

This could also explain what helped drive the YoY decrease in net interest margin, which "decreased 42bps year over year."

What helped the situation is having a diversified income stream according to Ally:

Other revenue increased $56MM YoY year to $498MM, driven by an increase in the fair value of equity securities along with underlying momentum across Insurance, SmartAuction and consumer banking businesses.

This can be seen in the following table, which shows non-interest revenue increased YoY, both from other non-interest income as well as gains from sales of securities:

Ally - non-interest revenue (Seeking Alpha)

In my current portfolio simulator, however, I am looking for a stock with either a flat or increased YoY net income growth of at least 1%.

I am hoping this will be the case in the upcoming Q2 earnings call for Ally, but for now based on the figures so far I do not recommend it on the basis of net income growth.

Valuation: Recommend

The next category to consider is valuation, and for this I typically use GAAP-based forward price to earnings ratio (P/E) and forward price to book ratio (P/B), taken from official Seeking Alpha data. The benchmark I use to compare to is the sector median.

On a positive note, Ally's forward P/E of 7.82 received a "B+" grade from SA and it is almost 17% less than the sector median. In my portfolio simulator, my valuation target is a P/E at least 10% less than its sector median, so this stock fits the criteria.

Ally - forward P/E ratio on July 16 (Seeking Alpha)

Its forward P/B of 0.67 got an "A" grade from SA and is over 31% less than the sector median, and almost 19% less than its own 5 year average. Again, this P/B fits my portfolio target of at least 10% lower than the sector average.

Therefore, on the basis of valuation I recommend this stock.

Liquidity & Capital: Recommended

Liquidity & capital are important factors to keeping a bank solvent, and so it is one of my rating categories. Though experienced investors are familiar with these concepts & need no lessons, for my new readers I like to simply refer to the Federal Reserve who best defines the two concepts as: "liquidity is the measure of cash & other assets a bank has to quickly pay bills & meet short-term obligations. Capital is the measure of the resources banks have to absorb losses."

The first capital metric to consider is CET1 ratio. In the case of Ally, from their Q1 results presentation they have a "9.2% CET1 ratio, $3.5 billion of capital above regulatory minimum."

In addition: "total available liquidity of $43B, 3.6x uninsured deposit balance."

Further, looking at the chart below, you can see the bank has improved its total available liquidity since 3Q22, and it is composed of a combination of cash, highly liquid securities, and the FHLB borrowing mechanism which banks often can turn to:

Ally - liquidity growth (Ally - Q1 presentation)

So, in the category of capital & liquidity I am compelled to recommend this stock, as the company more than adequately shows signs of liquidity & capital strength.

Share Price: Not Recommended

Now, let's look at the share price which closed at $27.49 at the Friday July 14th market close:

Ally - price at market close Friday Jul 14 (StreetSmartEdge trading platform)

The above chart I created tracks the price (mountain formation) vs the 50-day SMA (blue line) and 200-day SMA (red line).

After the March selloff in banks, as shown by the March price dip, this stock has steadily recovered and by Friday was trading back above its 200-day average.

In my portfolio simulator, my target buying range is below both moving averages shown, which would put my buy range between $25 - $26. The investing timeframe is holding 1 year and earning the dividend yield, then exiting with at least a 10% capital gain, putting the target sell price range at $27.50 to $28.60 in a year's time. I should also mention the potential for selling covered call options in that 1-year period, to generate income from premiums.

Hence, I do not recommend on the current price to buy at however when it dips back in my target range, I would potentially be a buyer.

Rating Score: Hold

Today, this stock won in 3 of my 5 rating categories, so it gets a hold rating. My rating is in line with both the Wall Street consensus and the SA quant system which both gave it a hold rating, but is more cautious than the consensus among SA analysts which gave it a buy rating:

ratings consensus as of July 16 (Seeking Alpha)

What kept it from getting a buy rating from me today was the current share price as well as the decrease in net income growth.

Risk to My Outlook: Exposure to Uninsured Deposits

A risk I can identify that can impact my neutral / hold rating for a bank like Ally Financial is the level of exposure it has to uninsured deposits, which would make my rating overly positive.

We saw during the March bank panic just the type of domino effect this creates: a bank run by frightful depositors, followed by a run by stock investors, leading to a share price freefall.

So, I did some digging into Ally just to see where they stand in that category, and if it can impact investor sentiment on this stock in a negative way. Although they are not on the list of global systematically critical banks, it does not automatically mean that it is necessarily more prone to a bank run, or less prone.

As it turns out, 91% of their retail deposits are FDIC insured, and their avg. customer balance is $50K, so well within the $250K coverage limit.

Further, from their Q1 presentation, the trend of insured deposits has actually increased and uninsured ones have gone down:

Ally - insured vs uninsured deposit growth (Ally - Q1 presentation)

As you can see from the above chart, in Q1 the uninsured deposits decreased by $4.4B while insured ones increased by $6.9B YoY.

This is a positive sign, in my opinion, as the banking sector attempts to normalize again after the March panic driven by just a few individual banks who I think did not manage risk exposure well.

Consider that when it came to failed Silicon Valley Bank, a Time Magazine article remarked that "more than 85% of the bank’s deposits were uninsured."

Although this is always valid risk to keep an eye on, based on the company's own data it appears that it is a very low risk right now for investors and Ally is not in the same predicament.

Discussion Wrap-up

To wrap up this analysis, I am reiterating my hold rating on this stock.

Positives include: competitive dividend yield and growth, liquidity & capital strength, and undervaluation based on P/E and P/B metrics.

Headwinds include: current share price seems a bit high, and negative growth in net income driven by higher cost of funding could use improvement.

Risks include: potential exposure to uninsured deposits, a factor that is being well managed at this bank and does not pose an immediate concern in my view.

In closing, I will keep this one on my watchlist and I expect the trend of higher funding costs to continue which could impact net income in the Q2 results at least somewhat. A lackluster Q2 earnings call, or not meeting analyst estimates, could trigger a small price dip sending the stock price back below the moving averages, at which point the share price enters more favorable buying territory based on my simulation.

Actual results remain to be seen, but nevertheless Ally has an innovative business model of being a "fully online bank" without the need for branches, though not the only one to do so, and I think capitalizing on being more innovative than others will set them apart in the banking sector.