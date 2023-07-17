Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 17, 2023 10:03 AM ETNordea Bank Abp (NRDBY), NBNKF
Nordea Bank Abp (OTCPK:NRDBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matti Ahokas - IR

Frank Vang-Jensen - CEO

Ian Smith - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Andersson - ABG SC

Nicolas McBeath - DNB

Andreas Hakansson - Danske Bank

Namita Samtani - Barclays

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Jacob Hesslevik - SEB

Nick Davey - BNP Paribas Exane

Jens Hallen - Carnegie Investment Bank

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Matti Ahokas

Good morning, and welcome to Nordea's Second Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. Here in Helsinki, we have our CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen; our CFO, Ian Smith; and my name is Matti Ahokas, from Investor Relations. As usual, we'll start with a presentation by Frank, and after that, you will have a chance to ask questions. To ask a question, please remember to dial into the teleconference.

With those words, I'll leave the floor to our CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Good morning. Today we have published our half-year and second quarter results for 2023. During the first half of the year, the geopolitical landscape has remained fragile. Moreover, macroeconomic uncertainty and persistently high inflation have put pressure on both private individuals and corporates. We have also seen turbulence in the financial markets.

In this challenging environment, banks are expected to be solid and trustworthy corporate citizens in society. Nordea is one of the most stable and profitable banks in Europe. Our role and aim are the same as always, we're here to support our customers while delivering stable and predictable financial performance. Our franchise is resilient. We are the only Nordic bank, with a very well diversified pan-Nordic business model. And we have a solid financial risk position and a strong balance sheet.

On top of that, the Nordic Region is a very stable and profitable banking

