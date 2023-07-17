Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TLT: A High-Yielding Hedge

PopperTech profile picture
PopperTech
201 Followers

Summary

  • Inflation and the subsequent rise of long-term interest rates to ~4% have resulted in long-term treasuries having a superior risk-reward profile to stocks and many other types of bonds.
  • The Federal Reserve has institutional mandates to lower inflation and reduce unemployment, and these increase the probability of treasuries acting like a hedge during an economic downturn.
  • The iShares 20+ Year Bond ETF is a compelling vehicle for capturing this opportunity within a tax-advantaged account.
  • Depending on individual circumstances, it may make more sense to hold other investments that both have high yields and will hedge against an economic downturn.

Green tree wall fence with concrete floor isolated on white background for park or garden decorative.

Pornsawan Baipakdee/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

This year marks the first time in about a decade that the 30-year treasury bond has yielded more than 4%. Although US headline inflation (CPI) has declined in June to 3% from 9% last

PopperTech develops augmented intelligence software for investing

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT, BIL, SCHO, SHV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

D
Duster12
Today, 12:45 PM
Comments (61)
I have been buying on dips. Should be a great investment to those who have a little patience
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 11:40 AM
Premium
Comments (596)
The Fed is just barely trickling back the $8 Trillion they have dumped into the market which caused inflation in the first place. They talk hawkish but their actions say otherwise. These small little interest rate increases now have us break even between a 5% Core Inflation and 5% short-term interest rate.
