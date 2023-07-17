Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lockheed Martin Q2 Earnings Preview: Preparing For Takeoff

Jul. 17, 2023 11:00 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • LMT is expected to report positive Q2 financial results compared with estimated earnings and revenue growth.
  • Lockheed Martin concentrates on defense production, digital technology adoption, global deployment, the Biden Administration's budget, and stable funding to support growth.
  • The management anticipates growth in 2024, an F-16 program resurgence, and acknowledges supply chain challenges.
  • Lockheed Martin benefits from global defense spending trends driven by geopolitical dynamics.
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

Michael Fitzsimmons

Investment Thesis

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is expected to deliver positive results and strategically position itself to capitalize on global geopolitical tensions. The company's forward-looking analysis focuses on three crucial areas: anti-fragility in defense production, 21st-century security, and global deployment

