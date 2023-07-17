Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investor AB (publ) (IVSXF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 17, 2023 10:18 AM ETInvestor AB (publ) (IVSXF), IVSBF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.51K Followers

Investor AB (publ) (OTCPK:IVSXF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 14, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg - Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability

Johan Forssell - CEO

Helena Saxon - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joachim Gunell - DNB Markets

Derek Laliberte - ABG Sundal Collier

Oskar Lindstrom - Danske Bank

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg

Hello, and welcome to Investor's Q2 Results Presentation. As usual, we will start off with our CEO, Johan Forssell, presenting the results and also followed by our CFO, Helena Saxon, and then we will welcome you to a Q&A session. We will start, as usual, with questions over the phone, and we will have our facilitator, Sharon, helping us out with that and then we will take some questions over the web as well.

And by that, welcome once again. And Johan, please.

Johan Forssell

Thank you, Viveka, and also from me, warmly welcome to this presentation. If I start with a short summary, we had a very strong performance in the second quarter. Actually, we recorded a highest net asset value ever at SEK773 billion. We thought that the listed companies outperformed the Swedish stock market and the subsidiaries within Patricia Industries reported very strong performance with double-digit organic sales growth and also sharply rising profit. And, gladly, I have to say is that, after a couple of weak quarters we saw that cash flow conversion came back to more normal levels.

However, the macro outlook remains uncertain. We see that even though inflation is coming back around the world, it's still on a high level, forcing Central Banks to increase interest rates, which, of course, continue to put pressure on the consumer. In addition to that, of course, we have a pretty tough geopolitical situation, not the least between China and the US, and there is also more and more debate to what -- when it comes

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.