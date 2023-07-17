The Muni Market Continues To Make Sense For The Right Buyer

Asergieiev/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the broader municipal bond landscape and discuss why now may be a good time for investment. My followers know I have long favored the muni sector - and it remains my "go to" for fixed-income exposure. In the second half of 2023, this still remains the case, although I am lukewarm on leveraged CEFs as a preferred way to play the space. The risk with leveraged remains high as the yield curve continues to invert, so I believe investors would be wise to stick with direct issues or ETFs for this idea.

Given that, I see robust tax collections, rainy day funds, and strong performance during past recessions (on a relative basis) as positive attributes when evaluating this space at the present moment. Yields are also high historically, which are compounded by the tax savings munis can offer. This makes me bullish on the sector as a whole and I will explain why below.

States Remain In Good Fiscal Shape

Before deciding to invest in munis one should have a reasonably strong outlook on state and local government finances. Over time, this is a fairly stable sector, but it doesn't necessarily make sense to jump into it when economic forecasts are bleak. With the odds of a recession rising, it may seem strange to recommend this sector.

But there are a couple of reasons why I would. One, muni bonds tend to perform better during recessions than comparable corporate debt because they are less economically sensitive. Two, state and local governments are going into the second half of the year with strong cash balances. While not true of all states, the collective balances of rainy day funds have risen over the past few years to well above historical norms:

State "Rainy Day" Balances (Collectively) (Bloomberg)

This means that states are going to be able to weather an economic downturn better than in past cycles and suggests defaults should remain isolated. Again, this does not mean each state is created equal. This is a collective balance - some are doing much better than others.

In this regard, investors will probably want to be more selective than normal when deciding what state (or city) they want exposure to. Much of this is dependent on what state you live in order to capture tax savings. But for those in low-tax states (such as myself in North Carolina) buying individual issues outside my state of residence can make sense because my local tax burden is quite low. I primarily want to save on federal taxes.

To see how wide the spread is right now, let us consider year-over-year tax revenue growth in Q1 2023 across the country:

Revenue Growth in Q1 2023 (YOY) (Charles Schwab)

We can see a couple of problematic areas, such as California and New York. This is unfortunate because these two states make up a large chunk of the muni market. So this is precisely why being more targeted with individual issues or funds that are light on these states could make sense for some. If a reader is a resident of either of these states, it could be worth the risk because the tax savings are so high. But for those like myself who reside on greener pastures, both are probably avoids for me for the time being.

The Corporate Story Isn't Too Rosy

The next point I want to make with respect to munis is a relative argument. I like munis in isolation regardless, but it is important to consider how they stack up against their corporate comparables. While munis have tax advantages, corporates offer higher yields. So deciding which is "better" often depends both on one's individual income/tax rate circumstances as well as which macro-backdrop is more favorable.

For the latter point, I see a more challenging picture emerging for corporates than munis. Higher interest rates are taking their toll on more leveraged companies, and bankruptcies are starting to tick up. In fact, they are well above where they were a year ago and - with rates expected to remain higher for longer - I envision a future where this metric stays elevated for a while:

Corporate Bankruptcy Index (US) (Yahoo Finance)

What I see here is a darkening picture in the corporate market that supports the idea that finding shelter in munis makes more sense. Am I predicting a massive drawdown in corporate bonds? No, I am not - and this is not meant to be alarmist in any way. But at this juncture, I simply see more value in munis (and treasuries) because they are not facing the same threat of rising delinquencies and bankruptcies that are impacting the corporate sphere. So in relative terms, munis seem the best bet for me.

Muni Yields Are Also Relatively Attractive

Expanding on the relative merit of munis, there is another attribute closer to home that makes this sector compelling at the moment. In isolation, munis actually look like a reasonable income play based on their historical trading pattern. Over the past decade, yields have been at pretty low levels for this sector and today, while not overly "high", they are higher than their long-term average. That usually suggests a good buying opportunity:

Muni Yield Curve (Index) (S&P Global)

I will emphasize the benefit of this yield is very individual-specific. For those with low incomes or retirees, this yield may not garner much after taxes and other options could look better. But at these levels, the after tax advantage is clear for those in the top tax bracket:

Relative Yields (Vanguard)

My thought is clearly that this is a good option for me. I am a professional (dual-income household) and in the top federal tax bracket. So buying into tax-exempt bonds makes a lot of sense with this dynamic. This story may not be right for everyone, but it is hard not to see the value here.

Inverted Curve Still Challenging Leveraged CEFs

My final thought relates to leveraged and borrowing given the macro forces at work. This is important because many investors - myself included - have opted to prefer muni CEFs as a way to play this sector. This is because muni yields are often low on an absolute basis and leveraged CEFs provide a way to amplify this yield over time. It doesn't hurt either that many of these products traded at discounts to their underlying value, a nice touch for conservative investors.

However, this preference has shifted dramatically over the past few years. As short-term rates have moved higher, long-term rates have not followed suit at the same pace. The result has been an inverted yield curve, which has been fairly consistent throughout 2023:

Yield Curve (S&P Global)

The challenge here is that leveraged CEFs rely on lower borrowing costs than what they receive in longer-dated securities. The yield pick-up amplifies the income for holders of these products - but that isn't the case when short-term borrowing rates are rising and long-term yields on the bonds are not similarly rising! When we take the management fees into account, it is no wonder leveraged CEFs have been performing so poorly over the past 18-24 months. This is not unique to the muni space, but it is still a major headline risk all the same.

I bring this up because I have personally favored this approach over time, but that changed last year and, while I still own some of these funds, they are not where I want to put my money today. Instead, I would opt for passive ETFs or individual muni issues to avoid the leverage trap that continues to play out. With the Fed continuing to express more interest rate hikes, this is a headwind that is as relevant today as it has been for some time. This means investors should approach these types of funds very carefully. As a more risk-averse individual, I am reluctant to tack on exposure to my muni CEF holdings in this climate. While I will earn a lower yield with passive or individual bond investing, the downside risk will be minimized.

Bottom Line

Munis were an unloved sector in 2022 and have finally started to turn the page only recently. This tells me there is underlying value here for contrarian investors. Add in the fact that yields are high on both a relative and historical basis and I like what I see.

My bullish conclusion does have limits, however. I would reserve this buy call for investors in higher tax brackets and would also caution investors away from too much exposure in leveraged CEFs. Rather, use your broker to find attractive individual muni offerings from states that are seeing strong revenue growth and have solid rainy day funds. These would include most states in the Southeast, Texas, Virginia, and elsewhere. For those who do not want to take on the risk of individual holdings, plenty of muni ETFs exist that could do the job as well. Ultimately, there is a fair amount of value in this space and I think readers could benefit from it in a number of ways.