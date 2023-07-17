Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Muni Market Continues To Make Sense For The Right Buyer

Jul. 17, 2023 11:22 AM ET6 Comments
Dividend Seeker
Summary

  • I discuss the potential benefits of investing in municipal bonds, citing strong tax collections, rainy day funds, and strong performance during past recessions as positive attributes.
  • I warn against investing in leveraged CEFs due to the high risk associated with the yield curve inversion and suggest investors stick with direct issues or ETFs.
  • I highlight the relative attractiveness of muni yields compared to corporate bonds, especially for those in the top tax bracket, but advises caution when choosing which states to invest in.
Morning fog in the municipal district

Asergieiev/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the broader municipal bond landscape and discuss why now may be a good time for investment. My followers know I have long favored the

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker
I've been in the Financial Services sector since 2008, which unsurprisingly gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and my BS and MBA are in Finance.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PDO, BBN

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

hawkeyec profile picture
hawkeyec
Today, 11:59 AM
Premium
Comments (4.51K)
Been buying these for decades. Wish I had more. Twenty-five percent of my investment income is tax-exempt. I have many individual bonds. For those who might want to go this direction be warned that liquidity is not always high. You may be required to buy at least 25 bonds to start in an issue (25K). Having a source of info on new issues is handy. IPOs can sell out fast as a result of institutional demand. I also have 15 or 20 CEFs. Nuveen, PIMCO, and a couple other managers offer many such funds. Munis are not great in tax-free retirement funds as the rates are already lower than taxable bonds. Many individual bonds are once again offering insurance on the principal and interest. My single largest investment is Vanguard's intermediate tax-exempt mutual fund (no leverage there). Regardless of rating, munis very seldom default. I have owned four different issues during periods where the issuing cities were actually bankrupt and all their munis still paid every dime they owed. Don't just look at the nominal yield. The taxable equivalent yield can be found by dividing the nominal rate by (1-TR). If you are in the 35% bracket, for instance, a 4.75% muni offers the same yield as a security paying 7.3% (4.75/(1-.35)) = 7.307 pre-tax. If you buy a muni issued in the state in which you reside is double tax-exempt for both federal and state income taxes. Bonds from Puerto Rico are also double tax exempt.
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 12:20 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.09K)
Great comment, thanks so much for adding all this detail.
t
tommys
Today, 11:34 AM
Investing Group
Comments (758)
There are certain muni CEF's such as NUV (Nuveen Municipal Value) which use low leverage. In NUV's case, only ~ 1%. How do you feel about low leverage muni CEF's?
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 11:57 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.09K)
I would be more confident with low leverage funds for sure
t
tommys
Today, 11:32 AM
Investing Group
Comments (758)
Can you name a few of your top ETF picks which have decent liquidity in terms of trading relatively high number of shares daily? Thanks!
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 12:36 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.09K)
For munis, two of the biggest are MUB and HYD (one is IG focused, the other is below-IG). I think going with individual issues makes a lot of sense in this environment though.
