AT&T Stock: Darkest Before Dawn Or Pitch-Black? I Believe Dawn

Jul. 17, 2023 11:25 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)24 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.62K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T Inc. stock has fallen by about 2% pre-market due to concerns about lead-sheathed cables, following a near 5% slide after J.P. Morgan's downgrade on Friday.
  • Despite the stock's decline, AT&T's dividend is still well covered based on the company's Free Cash Flow, suggesting that the dividend is safe for now.
  • Misery loves company, but so do bullies. I won't be bullied into selling my shares in a panic.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been hit with a double whammy, as Citi has just downgraded AT&T and a few other Telecommunication stocks based on worries about lead-sheathed cables. This has sent the stock lower by

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.62K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (24)

A
Amenecker
Today, 12:49 PM
Premium
Comments (148)
The concern over lead shielding is a gross over reaction. I believe lead must be ingested to be harmful…typically in lead based paint via eating a paint chip or inhaling dust from sanding lead based paint. Your typical car battery is basically a box of lead…no concern there. It is possible this “concern” was orchestrated by someone with a large short position.
Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
Today, 12:41 PM
Premium
Comments (6.92K)
Def not the time to sell
b
bayousaint
Today, 12:35 PM
Premium
Comments (1.43K)
Is T part of the major
Indexes, like DIA or SPY?
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 12:26 PM
Comments (825)
You can write what You want, if You do not have the help of the great Vin Diesel You will see "Pitch Black". I'm investor more than 40 years but I seldom saw a company which is as doomed as T. If You want to invest in this sector I would suggest that You look to VZ. They are a really good company and much cheaper than usual so that the dividend is nice. All the best :-))
M
Mickey01
Today, 12:19 PM
Comments (534)
I've posted previously about the 'Lead' headlines- and what it comes down to is that of all the 'Lead' out there in the environment- 'shielded cable' is not one that should be of a great concern!
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 12:01 PM
Premium
Comments (596)
Where did lead come from in the first place if not from the ground? Will police departments and military all have to retrieve the bullets they pumped into the gun range hills all across the country? Will cities have to remove the lead pipes buried around town and the batteries deposited in land fills? Will bait shops have to retrieve all the lead weights deposited in fishing lakes?

The phone companies were government regulated entities that were encouraged and subsidized by the government to install cables to serve the communication needs mandated by the government back when lead was used. The vast majority of lead cables were overhead on telephone poles and not difficult to remove if even still there.
L
L. Mannheim
Today, 12:00 PM
Premium
Comments (1.6K)
Are there any examples of a company as old as T, with a former market-cap like it had, that have fallen like this over such a long period of time and then risen back up significantly? What's are the odds that it get back to $20 in the next couple of years? It just looks like the "object in motion" to me. Sorry to be distasteful, but it makes me think of the submarine heading toward crush depth.
Ice_Kold profile picture
Ice_Kold
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (1.99K)
@L. Mannheim General Electric
c
cwsdist.pf
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (474)
Att has terrible management it’s on its way to bankruptcy!
T
Tiger80
Today, 12:35 PM
Comments (611)
@cwsdist.pf Disaster and the Board of Directors were busy losing the money T had by making disasterous acquisitions. The CEO and Board have to go, but with the salaries they are making regardless of what happens to the company will make them stay and than finally at the end will jump ship.
N
Not a Value investor
Today, 11:51 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (195)
Really sad people bought like 10 to 20 years , now they have to sell it for cheap.. Now, people are lucky who is buying now.... Meta at 88, NVDA at 130, AMD at 55, NFLX $200,,,
G
Galmo
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (967)
@Not a Value investor maybe. I can see this dropping to 10, which would be a 30% loss still
T
Tiger80
Today, 12:35 PM
Comments (611)
@Not a Value investor Going to $12.00 soon .
b
bill711ams
Today, 11:50 AM
Comments (64)
I used to say I would be a buyer when it got down in the 13-14 area but I was dead wrong.There is absolutely no reason for anybody to be buying T at this point.Free cash flow has been falling and they will not even be able to cover the dividend so what is the point???You can get 5% in a money market and lots of good stocks paying @ 7% with good management,unlike T.
bobsar profile picture
bobsar
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (1.2K)
T has been painful all along but with a nice dividend. The headline news about the lead cables is real. It wont be such a big hurt as the fear mongers think. 2000 cables. How many belong to T? The cost to mitigate will be spread over many years. As the selling continues I'll guess at capitulation and then buy. Weak hands let go.weak hands to strong hands. True enough.
T
Tiger80
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (611)
@bobsar The Board of Directors is a big problem. They control all decisions. But once a company like AT @ T is wounded all the lawyers and law suites go after their cash. More problems will come.
Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (7.74K)
Last year, in 2022, Management set FCF guidance and then lowered that guidance within THREE MONTHS. That's how bad they are at setting FCF guidance.

This year, in 2023, Management set FCF guidance for $16 billion dollars. In Q1, they delivered $1 billion in FCF. Annualized, that is $4 billion. That is 1/4 of their $16 billion guidance. Of course, they had excuses.

This means QoQ they need to deliver $5 billion in FCF to hit their guidance. A month ago, the CFO verbally confirmed guidance. This is not a guarantee based on their previous ability at setting guidance.

Anything below $5 billion FCF in the next Q earnings report will set off a sell-storm in $T equity prices.

So when the author claims that the dividend is well-covered by FCF: which FCF is it? The guidance FCF which they have failed to meet just one year ago? Or is it actual FCF of $1 billion for the last quarter, which would definitely not support the dividend?
d
dat111
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (387)
@Code Talker Market Analysis Are you a buyer if the FCF comes in above $5B....
17939962 profile picture
17939962
Today, 12:43 PM
Premium
Comments (160)
@Code Talker Market Analysis Where do you get the figure of $1 billion of free cash flow for the 1st quarter? Reading the figures in Yahoo's statements I see over $2.3 billion.
Wstnwlw profile picture
Wstnwlw
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (80)
Worrisome rhetoric pertaining to dividend. “Yet” and “for now” are not encouraging for investing in this company if one is getting in for the divy.
G
Galmo
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (967)
@Wstnwlw new investers need to go back to pre-divi cut comments. "The divi is easily covered by the FCF" was their number one talking point lol
J
JohnL000
Today, 11:33 AM
Premium
Comments (77)
If lead is such a problem why don't we require testing of all real estate for any lead based paint and require removal at the owners expense.
bobsar profile picture
bobsar
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (1.2K)
@JohnL000 We do in a lot of places.
m
mikefinleyco
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (483)
@bobsar Where is that? All I know of for residential real estate is a disclosure statement
