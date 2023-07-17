islander11/iStock via Getty Images

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) is a software company focused on delivering relational database solutions to its clients. Per a company presentation, 70% of the database market is relational, and it is a key solution for eCommerce, payments, telecom, gaming, and various other industries.

MariaDB has won over some prestigious clients, such as Samsung. Its use case for Samsung notes that MariaDB:

"Replaced an in-house solution with Xpand to manage one billion Android phones accessing the Samsung Cloud. 10+ Billion requests/day."

MariaDB states that the total addressable market for relational databases is growing at a 10% compounded annualized rate, with analysts forecasting that it will reach $72 billion in 2026. Within that, the cloud segment of that market is growing at 23% annually and is set to become more than half the total market by 2026.

MariaDB itself is a well-known and widely adopted solution, with more than one billion total downloads. This speaks to the firm's reputation within the developer community. That said, it must be noted that the firm came about from open-source technology roots, and as such, monetization can be more challenging. Regardless, there are plenty of other such positive points that bulls could make in describing the company and its broader industry's prospects.

And yet, since the company completed its SPAC, the price of MariaDB stock has gone straight down. Indeed, shares had a catastrophic debut, plunging 35% on the day that its SPAC merger closed, and the stock has found little support subsequent to that either.

Given the apparent positives for MariaDB, why has the stock fizzled out so badly since its relatively recent debut?

Small Revenue Base, Limited Balance Sheet

I believe a big problem with the SPAC boom was that it caused many companies to go to market prematurely. For all the problems with the traditional IPO system, it generally leads to companies being reasonably mature and seasoned before coming public. By contrast, with the possibility of getting a SPAC exit at a high multiple, many companies seemingly went public before the firm was ready to support the added costs and funding issues associated with being a public company.

MariaDB is a classic example. Here is the firm's annualized recurring revenue over the past decade:

MariaDB annualized recurring revenues (Corporate Presentation)

$50 million is a rather small ARR number for a publicly-traded company. And it's not like the firm is growing at lightning speed. It took the company almost four years to get from $25 million to $50 million.

I will note as it pertains to MariaDB that key investment banks pulled out of the deal due to regulatory changes, which led it to raise far less cash than anticipated. So it's understandable why insiders might have thought a SPAC for MariaDB would turn out better than it ultimately did. Regardless, what's done is done, and we now have a small company with large losses trading on the public markets.

Perhaps if the company were run on a shoestring budget, it could make the math pencil out at an ARR of $50 million. But MariaDB has not proven to be so frugal.

Last quarter, the company grew revenues to $13.5 million from $10.7 million in the same quarter of 2022. On the other hand, it saw its total operating expenses soar from $17.9 million to $23.3 million over the same time. For every new dollar of revenues, the company added nearly two dollars of new expenses. The spending was widespread, with R&D, sales and marketing, and general and administrative costs all rising notably.

It's a bad sign when a company's losses grow more quickly than its revenues. That's doubly true when the balance sheet is on weak footing. As of March 31, the company had just $9.7 million of cash and short-term investments left. That is only one quarter's worth of cash at the current burn rate. Further to that, MariaDB had $42.4 million of current assets while facing $56.0 million of current liabilities. It's always a worrisome sign when a loss-making company has substantially more current liabilities than current assets.

MariaDB has run with heavy losses for a long time now; its accumulated deficit hit $222 million last quarter. That's fine when a company is privately-held and funded by venture capital. However, now that it decided to go public, it becomes much more tenuous to try to indefinitely run such large losses in comparison to the size of the revenue base.

I will say that it's understandable why MariaDB would spend so heavily on marketing. With merely a reported 1.44% market share in the database management space, there is a ton of room for growth if the firm can start moving the needle in terms of adoption. But the necessary spending needed runs directly at odds with MariaDB's status as a publicly-traded company which seeks to limit dilution and cash burn for its shareholders.

MRDB Stock Verdict

The bottom line here is pretty simple. MariaDB seems likely to run out of cash within the year 2023 on its current trajectory. Given the distinct lack of investor appetite for the company since its SPAC deal closed, I think it will be difficult for the firm to raise needed capital without severely diluting existing shareholders.

And given the firm's large operating losses and slow revenue growth rate, it's not like there is a quick fix here either. Even if the company gets through the 2023 cash squeeze without issue, it will seemingly have to raise tens of millions of dollars more next year and so on unless its business economics greatly improve.

This is exactly the sort of situation that venture capital is supposed to be there for. Keep funding a business until it achieves a viable revenue and gross profit base and has a visible path to profitability or at least cash flow breakeven. In the case of MariaDB, however, the revenue base here is so small compared to operating costs that it's hard to see a path to profitability anytime in the near future.

Ultimately, as the share price goes lower and lower, the odds increase of a takeover. That's the one seemingly positive potential outcome for bulls. There's a nice product here and a few prestigious clients. With a larger company backing MariaDB's operations, I can imagine substantial value being created. But, on its own, as a publicly-traded company in an unending sea of red ink, the future seems bleak.

Earlier this month, The New York Stock Exchange notified MariaDB that it was no longer in listing compliance because its share price has fallen below $1. This increases the odds of a reverse split in coming months. That, plus the high probability of a capital raise are likely to lead to the next round of selling in MRDB stock. And in the bigger picture, until the company can establish a much healthier cash runway for operations, shares are likely to remain under pressure.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.