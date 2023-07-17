Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MariaDB: A Sell Due To Tiny Revenue Base And Large Cash Burn

Jul. 17, 2023 11:28 AM ETMariaDB plc (MRDB)
Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Database software company MariaDB went public via a SPAC and has not had much success since that point.
  • It is running low on cash and doesn't have a clear pathway to reaching a breakeven run rate.
  • I don't see why this should be a publicly-traded company; this is the sort of firm that venture capitalists should underwrite.
  • Shares are exceptionally risky until the funding issue is resolved.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ian's Insider Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Tablas de bases de datos relacionales con sala de servidores y fondo de centro de datos. Concepto de diseño de diagrama de base de datos.

islander11/iStock via Getty Images

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) is a software company focused on delivering relational database solutions to its clients. Per a company presentation, 70% of the database market is relational, and it is a key solution for eCommerce, payments, telecom, gaming, and

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
22K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.