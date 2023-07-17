Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How To Benefit From Brookfield's Acquisition Of American Equity

Summary

  • Brookfield Reinsurance has agreed to pay a high price for AEL. It underscores the value of annuity business for alt managers.
  • BAM will benefit by adding ~$51B of AEL investments to its AUM. However, the immediate effect of this acquisition is rather small compared with other factors.
  • F&G will remain the only independent pure annuity provider and is likely to be acquired in about two years or so.
  • The acquirer is expected to pay close to ~$44 per F&G share, generating ~40% annual return plus a ~4% dividend for investors.

Business woman holding text insure yourself from wooden blocks

Piotrekswat/iStock via Getty Images

On July 5, Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) announced a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company's (AEL) common stock that it does not already own.

Each AEL shareholder

Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, FG, BN, BX, APO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A possible escalation of the war in Ukraine makes equities riskier than usual.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Today, 12:21 PM
Interesting. Bought a FG position today based on your great analysis.
Today, 11:52 AM
What happens to the AEL preferreds?
