A Week In The Markets: Where The Economy Stands

Matthew Sauer, Esq.
Matthew Sauer, Esq.
609 Followers

Summary

  • Last week's economic data showed a decrease in Core CPI from .4% to .2%, beating analyst expectations, and a yearly CPI figure of 3%, lower than predicted.
  • Unemployment claims were down, with 237,000 people filing for benefits, lower than the estimated 251,000 claims, and consumer sentiment improved to its highest figure in nearly two years.
  • Major indices including the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow 30 all saw increases last week, while upcoming data releases are expected to provide further insight into the state of the economy.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Last week provided a number of clues as to the strength of the economy, as well as what the Federal Reserve will do during their July meeting. On Wednesday morning, monthly CPI and Core CPI data was released. On a monthly basis, Core

This article was written by

Matthew Sauer, Esq.
Matthew Sauer, Esq.
609 Followers
Matthew Sauer is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of the Mutual Fund Investor Guide family of newsletters. Each month he analyzes and provides buy, sell and hold recommendations for hundreds of mutual funds, ETFs and Dividend Funds in three newsletters: Investor Guide to Fidelity Funds, ETF Investor Guide and Investor Guide to Vanguard Funds. Prior to leading the Mutual Fund Investor Guide, Matthew was President and Chief Investment Officer of the Fidelity Independent Adviser, ETF Report & Sector Momentum Tracker newsletters. Each week, Matt’s recommendations were read by over 150,000 members. Matt Sauer earned his Juris Doctor from Albany Law School of Union University in Albany, NY. Mr. Sauer is a licensed attorney in the State of New York. He received his Master of Business Administration, from the State University of New York at Albany and his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from Bucknell University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

