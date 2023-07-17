Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is a large - almost $6 billion - midstream company with a dividend yield of almost 8%. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets, and as we'll see throughout this article, even with recent weakness it has the ability to provide investors with substantial shareholder returns. That makes the company a valuable investment.

Antero Midstream Overview

Antero Midstream has a variety of things supporting its financial strength and future returns.

Antero Midstream Investor Presentation

The first is Antero Resource's strong portfolio of assets. Natural gas prices have recovered slightly recently and natural gas remains in high-demand especially as Russian natural gas is replaced in Europe and the U.S. builds out its LNG infrastructure. That LNG infrastructure provides a strong baseload demand for American natural gas.

The company already has a low leverage ratio and it's continued to lower that ratio. The company is focused on both organic growth and strong free cash flow ("FCF"), with a flexible capital budget. The company's EBITDA growth + FCF will enable substantial double-digit shareholder returns, impressive in the current market environment.

Antero Resources Assets

Antero Resources has a large scale and growing portfolio of assets that will continue to lead to demand for Antero Midstream assets.

Antero Midstream Investor Presentation

Antero Resources has 20+ years of premium drilling location and more importantly (at 75+ wells / year) it has 10+ years of sub-$2 / Mcf breakeven location. Natural gas prices have struggled substantially recently, but they are still well above this $2 / Mcf level meaning that the company's operations, now and for the foreseeable future remain profitable.

With the continued growth in the company's long laterals and technologies, we expect costs to continue going down. That will lead to the creation of new breakeven wells. Additionally, with the growth of American LNG we expect prices to potentially remain higher for longer.

Antero Midstream Financials

Antero Midstream has worked to improve its financial picture substantially and has one of the stronger midstream financial pictures.

Antero Midstream Investor Presentation

The company has 3.6x net debt / LTM EBITDA, stronger than many of its peers which target a range of 4.0x - 4.5x. The company expects this debt to decline to less than 3.0x by YE 2024. That continued debt improvement will enable the company's financial picture to remain flexible and its interest expenditures to remain low, even in a rising price environment.

The company does have $550 million in almost 8% debt in 2026, that we'd like to see it completely pay-off due to the associated rate as it comes due. After that the company has $650-750 million / year at just over 5%, all a manageable level for the company to maintain. It can decide whether to roll it over depending on rates at the end of the decade.

Antero Midstream Investor Presentation

Financially, the company has reduced capital expenditures substantially, which can potentially help with FCF and returns. The midpoint of the company's 2023 guidance is $190 million, a YoY reduction and the company's lowest historic level versus 2020. The company has continued to generate high invested returns and expects that to continue over a 5-year period.

Low capital, as the company focuses more on shareholder returns than growth, help to show its financial strength.

Antero Midstream Shareholder Returns

The company does expect its FCF to be strong over the upcoming 5-years to support shareholder returns.

Antero Midstream Investor Presentation

The company has $950 million in organic project backlog through 2027. From that organic growth capital investment, the company expects 3% annualized adjusted EBITDA growth through 2027. With minimal leverage, and manageable capital spending, the company expects its FCF in the upcoming years to be consistently strong.

The company expects its FCF generation after dividends to be $1.15 billion through 2027 (a 5-year time period). The company already has a strong dividend of almost 8%, which alone is enough to justify returns, so FCF after that is respectable. The company's $230 million in annual FCF after that is almost 5% a year.

That means strong returns. We'd like to see the company use that additional FCF to repurchase shares.

Thesis Risk

Antero Midstream's largest risk is its tie to its sponsor and any risks there. A major downturn, even from a black swan event such as COVID-19, can hurt natural gas prices substantially. Antero Resources sponsors Antero Midstream, but if it has to choose between the two companies it'd pick itself. That could hurt Antero Midstream substantially.

Conclusion

Antero Midstream has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has a market capitalization of just under $6 billion making it a strong midstream company. At the same time, the company has a lower leverage ratio than many of its peers, and plans to continue reducing that leverage ratio into next year. The company's debt is manageable and low interest rate.

Antero Midstream Corporation has a dividend yield of almost 8% that it can comfortably afford with its additional FCF. That dividend yield alone justifies investing in the company. Additionally, the company has 4-5% in additional FCF on top of its dividends. That combined financial position makes Antero Midstream a valuable long-term investment.