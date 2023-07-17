Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBM: A Few Reasons To Worry, Not The Least Of Which Is Dividend And Free Cash Flow

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.55K Followers

Summary

  • IBM is set to report their Q2 '23 earnings on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, after the closing bell.
  • Analyst consensus, according to IBES data by Refinitiv, predicts earnings per share of $2.01 on $15.57 billion revenue.
  • This prediction represents a 13% year-over-year growth in earnings per share, but no growth in revenue.

Entrance of modern office tower at City of Zürich.

Michael Derrer Fuchs

IBM reports its Q2 '23 after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023. Analyst consensus per IBES data by Refinitiv is expecting $2.01 in earnings per share on $15.57 for an expected year-over-year or decline of 13% in earnings per share on 0% growth

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.55K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.