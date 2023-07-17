Antonio_Diaz/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares from a Buy to a Hold.

In my earlier May 4, 2023, article, I evaluated ADNT's results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (YE September 30) and I reiterated my prior Buy rating for the stock citing a number of value creation drivers. Adient's shares have gone up by +23.2% (Source: Seeking Alpha) since my previous write-up was published, while the S&P 500 rose by a relatively milder +10.9% in the same time frame.

ADNT's valuations have become less appealing following the recent run-up in the company's share price. In my view, catalysts relating to share buybacks and above-expectations financial results are less likely to be realized for Adient. As such, I am of the view that ADNT deserves a Hold rating now, as opposed to a Buy rating previously.

Future Share Buybacks Might Fall Short Of Expectations

In November last year, Adient revealed in its Q4 FY 2022 earnings release that the company will initiate a new $600 million share buyback plan which doesn't have an expiration date. There were huge expectations then that ADNT would buy back its shares in an aggressive manner, but the company's initial share repurchases have probably been far below what investors hoped for.

ADNT didn't buy back any of its shares in Q1 FY 2023 (October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022). Between January and April 2023, Adient spent $30 million on share repurchases as disclosed in the company's Q2 FY 2023 results call. In other words, ADNT only executed on 5% of its $600 million share repurchase program in the first six months since the buyback plan was announced. Also, the $30 million that ADNT allocated to share buybacks between November 2022 and April 2023 is equivalent to less than 1% of Adient's current market capitalization.

Moving ahead, it doesn't seem that Adient will step up the pace of share repurchases in the near term. At the Deutsche Bank (DB) Global Auto Industry Conference on June 14, 2023, ADNT shared that it "will continue to execute somewhere opportunistically between" deleveraging and share buybacks. Adient acknowledged that it needs to continue paying down debt so as to achieve its financial leverage goal by the end of the current year. In other words, ADNT is unlikely to be able to allocate a large proportion of its excess capital to share repurchases.

Also, I noted earlier in this article that ADNT's shares have outperformed on both an absolute and a relative basis in the last two and a half months. Adient currently trades at a consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E ratio of 17.7 times, which is much higher than its three-year (2017-2019) average P/E multiple of 7.5 times (Source: S&P Capital IQ) prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Another indicator which implies that Adient's stock isn't undervalued is Wall Street's consensus price target. ADNT's current sell-side consensus target price is $46.22, which translates into a modest +11% upside (less than the typical +15% upside necessary to justify a Strong Buy).

Given Adient's intention is to repurchase its own shares in an "opportunistic" manner, ADNT's recent share price outperformance and current valuations make it less probable that the company will engage in a substantial amount of buybacks in the short term.

In summary, I don't think that investors should expect accelerated share repurchases to be a share price catalyst for Adient anytime soon.

Positive Earnings Surprises Are Less Probable

The probability of Adient registering better than expected financial results for Q3 FY 2023 (announcement date is August 2) and full-year FY 2023 is pretty low in my view.

ADNT highlighted at the DB Global Auto Industry Conference in the middle of last month that "as far as the third quarter goes, for us, it's playing out largely as we would have expected it to." It is also worthy of note that the current sell-side analysts' consensus financial forecasts are quite close to Adient's management guidance. ADNT is expecting to report top line and EBITDA of $15.0 billion and $850 million, respectively for FY 2023. As a comparison, the market's consensus 2023 revenue and EBITDA estimates for Adient are $15,177 million and $855 million, respectively now.

On one hand, Adient's actual production numbers for the European market have exceeded expectations in recent months, as outlined by the company at the June 2023 Deutsche Bank investor event. On the other hand, ADNT has acknowledged at the recent investor event that inflationary pressures, especially those in the energy and labor expense categories, haven't abated.

Adient's management commentary is consistent with the changes that the sell-side has made to its financial projections for the company. In the past three months, seven of the 10 analysts covering ADNT's shares have raised their FY 2023 top line forecast for Adient, but nine of them have lowered their current year bottom line estimate for the company in the same time period.

Concluding Thoughts

ADNT's shares have done reasonably well in the last two and a half months. Adient needs new catalysts, if its stock price is to go up further. Based on my analysis, I don't think that Adient can surprise the market in a positive way with larger than expected buybacks or higher than expected earnings. This supports my view that ADNT deserves to be rated as a Hold.