Thesis

I believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is worth at or near the book value that the company reports, and the market has gone too far below that price of $26.28 ($25.07 diluted). With the current market price, I believe there is a 20-25% upside to return to book value along with a dividend yield of about 12%. My analysis of the loan book shows that there has to be significantly further impairment to the properties in order for BXMT to start taking on losses that cut into their stated book value.

Company Overview

BXMT is a real estate finance company that originates and purchases senior loans that are collateralized by commercial properties. The revenue that they generate is from the interest received on the loans that they hold on their balance sheet. Expenses consist of management fees, origination fees, administrative fees, and taxes. In Q1 2023, their loan portfolio was comprised of 34% office (25% US, 9% Non-US), 27% multifamily, and 19% hospitality. This breakout is slightly different than Q4 2022 which had 40% office, 24% multifamily, and 18% hospitality. The below level of detail was not given for Q1 2023, but we can safely extrapolate these trends based on the environment and dialogue and understand why the industry composition shifted around in a favorable manner.

Most of the loans BXMT originates are not considered permanent financing in the commercial real estate world. The majority of these loans are going to be bridge debt for institutional lenders who need prepayment flexibility. Permanent loans usually have fixed interest rates although they come with stiffer prepayment terms like yield maintenance, defeasance, or a lockout. There are a multitude of reasons an investor may go with bridge debt over permanent financing but some more common reasons include; the desire to sell the property in less than 5 years, the property is not stabilized, the property is stabilized but renovations are being completed, or for ground-up construction (this is a slightly different type of loan that funds as different construction milestones are hit, however, BXMT does originate these occasionally). Bridge loans are usually priced off of 30-day SOFR or previously LIBOR.

Top Qualitative Investment Factors

1) BXMT's loan portfolio contains significant interest rate risk at the collateral level

Floating rates loans are advantageous to lenders because their spread is fixed and their cost of funding floats up and down somewhat in line with the borrower. However, the borrower does not feel the same way as their revenue does not float up and down with interest rates. More of their Net Operating Income will have to be allocated away from profit and towards debt service. Over time, this margin squeeze will take away from investment capex and other necessary spending especially in properties that are closer to what would be considered "non-performing".

The Debt Service Coverage ratio is also not published for their loan portfolio, so it is hard to know where some of the deals originated in 2019-2021 currently sit. Most borrowers signing up for variable rate bridge loans in those years did not have 5.25% fed funds in their vocabulary and these same deals are likely having a harder time penciling when the time comes to refinance. Both are important, but being able to roll your debt is more of an existential threat than higher interest rates.

In my opinion, an extended period of higher interest rates will slowly erode BXMT's loan collateral due to property level margin compression and therefore less reinvestment from the property owners themselves. This is likely one of the market concerns that is weighing on shares. This risk is somewhat mitigated by the propensity of borrowers to seek permanent financing and take out the bridge loan once the building is stabilized, the renovations are complete, or interest rate volatility has settled down. However, that mitigant is assuming borrowers can get the full roll amount with a current DSCR ratio.

2) Mark-to-Market Property Values

BXMT publishes the LTV as of the origination date in their slide decks each quarter. This is helpful as it shows what they valued the property at based on their underwritten NOI at the time of loan origination (or purchase). Overall, their portfolio is conservatively positioned at a 64% weighted average LTV. Using the 150 loans published at the bottom of the Q1 2023 10-Q, only 11/150 (7.3%) were originated after March 2022 when the hiking cycle began. Let's give them some benefit and assume that 15% of their loans were originated after interest rates started rising. That leaves 85% of the underlying properties' valuation assumptions subject to interest rate risk the size of the entire cycle. The US was in ZIRP + QE when the majority of these LTV ratios were originally calculated.

If interest rates stay higher for longer as the Fed is preaching and we are in for a more inflationary decade, these valuations will likely come down for all property types. However, BXMT is not an equity investment vehicle and there is a 36% equity cushion before any of the debt takes a principal haircut.

Just keep in mind how little market cap rates need to move before the valuation is significantly affected. Below illustrates the different property valuations based upon its ability to generate $1,000,000 of NOI.

Right now, the commercial real estate market is effectively frozen. Volumes across all sectors are down significantly and most sponsors/borrowers are waiting for calmer waters to transact again, essentially waiting for the Fed to cut rates. At some point though, transactions will start to happen again. Assuming the Fed has not cut rates, the most likely catalyst for this is properties needing to refinance.

Another dynamic at play here is the divergence between public and private valuations in commercial real estate. If I am a private real estate owner, I can mark my properties on my REO schedule at whatever I want. It is up to other parties to uphold this and validate it during refinancing's, acquisitions and dispositions, and maybe third-party appraisals.

I believe the immediate concern with valuations is primarily in the office space. Not only is there significant cap rate expansion risk, but there is also meaningful pressure on NOI. Tenants breaking leases and not renewing leases does not aid NOI or even keep it stable. The office sector is also very heavy on tenant improvement allowances (TI). This is a more expensive form of a concession that subsidizes the heavy cost associated with re-tenanting and outfitting the space to match the needs of the new tenant. In times of good, the landlord can pass this along to the tenant, in times of bad, they have to eat more of that cost.

3) Fund Structure

BXMT does have some unique advantages for the upcoming environment. Direct lending gives the borrower and lender a relationship that is fluid and can be tailored to the specific environment. It is usually in the best interest of the borrower and lender to avoid default and direct lending is one of the better arrangements where that can be configured.

Secondly, BXMT is not facing a liquidity crunch where they need to keep a significant amount of cash built up in the event of a bank run. Their funding is not based on mark-to-market valuations, and they have plenty of credit facilities in place with no near-term maturities. Like I mentioned previously, issuing equity may not be an option for the time being, however, the other side of the balance sheet looks just fine right now. They may be more selective in the deals they underwrite, but overall, they are in a position to be opportunistic in the event of a downturn. The CMBS market does not have some of these features and neither do the small banks at this moment in time. If the economy continues to hold up, this period could suit the type of lending that BXMT does, and they could lock in some great returns with a safe risk/reward with less competition from other lenders.

Financial & Valuation Analysis

Loan Portfolio Analysis and Valuation

The Q1 2023 10-Q gives specific details on 150 of 199 of the properties they have financed. For the remaining 49, the details are averaged together. Going property by property, the below chart shows the average LTV at origination by sector.

Excel, Author (derived from Q1 2023 10-Q)

In my opinion, the only property type on the above list that is currently at risk of having no equity cushion is office. The other sectors may be breakeven or down some, but since these loans are senior debt investments, the entire equity cushion has to be wiped out before the debt is worth anything less than par value or 100%. The flip side to that is when one sector is underwater or in the money, there is nothing the other sectors can do to even that out or make up for it.

For example, if the office sector is down 40% and all the other sectors are at the same value they originated at, we wind up with a book value that is less than what we have currently. Below is a visual example using Q1 2023 numbers.

Excel, Author (derived from Q1 2023 10-Q)

This scenario would lead to a $488,000,000 write-down to book value (yielding about $18/share) assuming no reserve refill (which wouldn't happen in real life, unless we are talking about the SPR of course).

Here we have the same chart with a 50% loss in property value in the office sector.

Excel, Author (derived from Q1 2023 10-Q)

In this scenario, book value decreases to $22,701,701 (about $10/share). The below chart shows my analysis of the corresponding share prices, BXMT equity value, and book value.

For reference, the current book value (diluted, including convertible debt) is $25.07 per share. That number produces $4,535,227 of BXMT equity, the balance sheet shows $25,385,667 of total assets, which is 99% loans receivable, and total liabilities that total $20,824,968.

Excel, Author (derived from Q1 2023 10-Q)

Red signifies the upper and lower bound of the balance sheet based on Q1 2023 numbers. The share prices are calculated using diluted share count figures.

In my opinion, the office sector is probably down around 35% as a whole, give or take depending on how nice the building is and the location. San Francisco Class B property is going to be down much further than a brand-new office building in West Palm Beach. Most of BXMT's office collateral was built after 2015, is in the Sunbelt region, and has some type of recent, significant capex which helps them be competitive and attract tenants. This would lead me to believe their average office property is down 15-20% and their 4 and 5 internally rated properties are down 30-40%. This would value BXMT around the stated book value, maybe slightly less at $25.00, being conservative and assuming there is a write-down on the 4 and 5 level properties at some point in the future. In the meantime, BXMT still benefits from current income as those deleveraging's take time and negotiation.

Q1 2023 Earnings and Dividend Coverage

BXMT pays out the majority of its taxable income in the form of dividends. Based on their business model, the income paid out in dividends and their revenue in the form of interest received isn't really at risk. CECL reserves take away from taxable income but that would have to materially increase before it started to put a dent in earnings. For Q1 2023, it was only 5.6% of net interest income. There is nothing wrong with their earnings or dividend coverage, but please take note that "distributable earnings" do not include any of the reserve build.

The dividend is safely covered by earnings by a margin of 127%. In my opinion, the dividend will not be increased anytime soon. They haven't raised it since 2015 and in today's volatile environment I don't see them doing that either. I could see a special dividend type situation if this current environment continues for a while longer.

Lastly, don't make the mistake of thinking that BXMT has a fixed rate debt instrument to finance themselves and that the higher SOFR goes the larger their net interest margin is. They also finance themselves with variable rate debt that consists of LIBOR or SOFR plus a spread (with the exception of $700mm in notes which have a fixed interest rate). A better way to think about it is comparing it to tides. Static tides don't really do much for their NIM whether interest rates are pinned to zero or 5%. It is the incoming or outgoing motion of the interest rate tide that expands or compresses their net income.

Credit Reserve & Future Growth from Share Issuance

Per the Q1 2023 slide deck, book value per share is $26.28 ($25.07 diluted). The market price is about 70% of that which means the market is challenging the assumption that all the loans will be paid off at par. The total CECL reserve is 1.37% of their total outstanding loan book. In my opinion, the market is being extremely punitive at these levels of share price and is pricing in a complete wipeout on a handful of senior loans in the office space.

Data by YCharts

As an aside, when you have a mREIT share price that is well below the book value, managers are likely not willing to issue equity to raise capital. BXMT's balance sheet is such that this is not necessary, however, this is another point to keep in mind. Mortgage REITs and REITs in general are often pretty reliant on share issuance as they grow. Most businesses of course like to have their stock prices high but for mREITs and REITs it can be a necessity to continue growing. As shown in the below graph, share count has stayed steady since the beginning of 2022 when the stock price dropped below book value.

Data by YCharts

Factors that would make me turn more bullish/bearish

1) Credit Cycle

If the US does go into a recession, which many leading indicators are signaling, this will also put pressure on corporate earnings and the US consumer. Corporate profits decrease 20% in a recession on average. As a result, companies will first try and figure out the best way to save money without reducing headcount and necessary investment. The easiest way to do this for a lot of companies is by reducing their footprint in office buildings to match the needs of a hybrid work schedule. A credit cycle will also affect other sectors like industrial and it will trickle its way down into the consumer which may affect hospitality and potentially multifamily. However, the main concern here is the office sector. Further deterioration in the economy and employment situation would make me turn more short-term bearish on BXMT. In my opinion, the 1.37% reserve is likely to get larger over time especially if we start to see deterioration in the credit side of things.

2) Rates Decreasing

The main source of pressure would be if we did have a recession and they dropped rates significantly and that came along simultaneously as a credit cycle. This would put pressure on the business model because BXMT's earnings decrease as rates drop, which is specifically stated in the 10-K. This would also pressure reserves due to underlying credit problems with their loans.

In my opinion, the Fed is not likely to shift their stance on rates unless the economy deteriorates further. This means that neither earnings nor credit is likely to be pressured at all, or they are both going to be pressured simultaneously. A bet right now on BXMT is a bet on a soft landing with higher-for-longer interest rates.

If rates get lowered due to treasury market dysfunction or some other liquidity market problem as opposed to a recessionary reversal, I would consider that more bullish when taken at face value. BXMT earnings coverage might not be as strong, but the credit picture would likely get a lot stronger.

Analysis of Peers

Below are two valuation metrics I look at when evaluating BXMT compared to its peers. I don't really like using peer analysis for Mortgage REITs because they are so portfolio specific, but it is useful to see where they stack up against others in the same field.

I have compared BXMT to Starwood Property Trust (STWD), Ladder Capital Corporation (LADR), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI), and Ares Commercial Real Estate Finance (ACRE) which I think are 4 of BXMT's most similar comps.

Unsurprisingly, the current price to book valuations are predominantly arranged based on their respective exposure to the office sector. BXMT is in the middle of the pack, and all companies have enjoyed a nice rally over the last few months. Each company's story looks pretty similar when analyzing this chart and none of them are trading above book value currently, whereas all of them were pre-2020. This shows the commercial MREIT market as a whole needs to move before I would feel comfortable saying that BXMT is headed back to levels above book value and trading at a premium.

Data by YCharts

I look at the dividend yield for each respective company at its percentage off the high. Each management team and REIT has different comfort and execution with different dividend and coverage levels so in my opinion, it is insightful to see how close each company is to its highest dividend yield. BXMT is significantly behind its peers when looked at this way and implies the market still sees the most risk with this name compared to the other 4 companies. This chart shows how the entire peer group traded in a very tight band prior to 2020 and now trades more on its own portfolio's merits. LADR is perceived to be the safest and the STWD, ARI, and ACRE all have rebounded but not to the extent of LADR. Again, if you look into this further it is quite correlated to their respective office exposure.

Data by YCharts

Summary

I like investing at inflection points. You may not catch the very bottom doing so, but you can be more certain of sustained movements going forward. Global liquidity seems to have bottomed last fall, the debt ceiling debacle has passed, and the market overall has been on a sustained uptrend. The price breakout shown by all REITs in the Analysis of Peers combined with the margin of safety presented by the Book Value Analysis gives me comfort in assigning a Buy rating to BXMT. I think that the patient investor will earn a strong nominal dividend (11%+) along with significant share price appreciation over the long term.

The margin of safety is about 25% when considering the current state of the office market. The office market could get worse, but it does seem like we are starting to see price discovery and the level at which operators are handing the keys back to lenders and where distressed buyers are willing to come in. I think this gives some comfort in assigning values to the most troubled office property values and from there we can start to assume what the rest of the space is worth. Hybrid work is here to stay and the office has changed but it is not going away completely and the properties are not worth $0.

If you have an existing position, continue DRIPing the dividends and consider adding if you have some dry powder. If you do not have a position, consider adding on weakness. These are great stocks to tuck away for the long run, especially in a Roth account.

The main risk to my thesis is a hard landing in which we have deflation and a full-blown credit cycle. This would not be good for most investment vehicles and would have a negative effect on commercial real estate values.