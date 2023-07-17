Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Concerns Overdone; Dividend Yield Intact

Jul. 17, 2023 12:48 PM ETBlackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)2 Comments
Levered Loafers
Summary

  • With one or two more rate hikes expected and a resilient labor market, BXMT’s earnings should continue to rise.
  • The market's concerns around the office portfolio are warranted but have gone too far past the fair value of the company.
  • We see a 20-25% upside to the share price, along with a stable and well-covered 11%+ dividend yield.
  • BXMT’s fund structure allows management to take advantage of quality lending opportunities that may arise while simultaneously enduring any challenges the macro backdrop may present.

Levered Loafers
Levered Loafers mainly researches and publishes content on REITS, Business Development Companies, and Financials. LL is a value investor seeking mispricing's with a large margin of safety and current income. Writing helps understand the argument better and the comment section is welcomed validation or criticism. My work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BXMT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

jpm1jr profile picture
jpm1jr
Today, 1:33 PM
ACRE is ARES commercial reit
Levered Loafers profile picture
Levered Loafers
Today, 1:55 PM
@jpm1jr Thanks, looks like I listed Apollo twice.
