MarsBars

Patience pays off, especially when it comes to investing for value and income. That’s because sectors will fall in and out of favor with the market, and buying a stock at too high a price could be just as bad as selling too low.

This brings me to NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST), which I last covered in the middle of 2021, when I remarked that the price was too high. Since then, NTST has fallen in price by 31%, due in large part to general weakness among all net lease REITs in a higher interest rate environment. In this article, I revisit the stock and discuss why now may be an opportune time to pick it up at current levels.

Why NTST?

NETSTREIT is an internally-managed net lease REIT that’s based in Dallas, Texas, and is one of the newer ones on the market today. At present, it has 488 properties spread across 45 states. It has a high quality portfolio that’s 87% comprised of necessity, discount, and service-oriented tenants across 25 retail industries.

NTST’s tenants are also primarily investment-grade rated, representing 67% of annual base rent. This sits higher than the ~50% for better known net lease REITs such as Realty Income (O) and NNN REIT (NNN). When un-rated private tenants with an investment grade profile such as Hobby Lobby are included, this percentage rises to 82%.

CVS (CVS), Walgreens (WBA), Dollar General (DG), Hoppy Lobby, and 7-Eleven make up NTST’s top 5 tenants. As shown below, NTST counts a number of brand names in the grocery, home improvement, and quick service restaurant categories in additional to drug and dollar stores.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, the portfolio is currently 100% occupied with long weighted average remaining lease term of 9.4 years, putting it on par with most other retail focused net lease REITs. NTST also grew its bottom line AFFO/share by 3.4% YoY to $0.30 during the first quarter.

This was driven by rent escalators and accretive investments that sit above NTST’s cost of capital, with $128 million worth of investments during the first quarter alone at a blended cash yield of 7.7%. This included 20 properties that were purchased with a cash yield of 6.9%, and 78% of ABR were leased to investment grade rated tenants and 95% to IG plus IG-profile tenants.

Plus, NTST invested in mortgage loan receivables at a weighted average cash yield of 9.3% that are secured by a first-lien position of 49 properties leased by Speedway, a subsidiary of 7-Eleven. As shown below, this marks a continuation of NTST’s robust acquisition pace since 2020.

Investor Presentation

Looking ahead, NTST retains plenty of financial firepower to take advantage of market dislocations in the real estate space. This is due in large part to higher interest rates and stress around regional banks, which could force higher leveraged private market owners to sell properties at attractive valuations.

NTST’s balance sheet is backed by a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1x, sitting far below the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe for REITs by ratings agencies. It also has debt to gross assets ratio of just 27%, sitting well below the 50% level generally considered to be safe for REITs, and carries $652 million in total liquidity.

Moreover, NTST is well protected from higher interest rates in the medium term on its existing debt, since its first debt maturity isn’t until 2027. This lends support to NTST’s 4.6% dividend yield, which is well-protected by a 67% AFFO payout ratio. Notably, NTST hasn’t grown its dividend since 2020. However, I would expect for there to be raises down the line as the AFFO payout ratio trends down further.

Risks to NTST include potential for materially higher interest rates, which could make it more reliant on equity raises and asset recycling to do deals. Also, higher interest rates could make fixed income investments more appealing for investors, thereby pressuring NTST’s share price. However, the recent June inflation report showing that inflation cooled to just 0.2% is a move in the right direction.

Lastly, NTST is not a bad value at the current price of $17.52 with forward P/FFO of 15.2, putting it on par with the 14-16x range for most of the net lease REIT segment. I believe NTST is deserving of its valuation considering its lower-levered balance sheet with far off debt maturities and its quality portfolio. Analysts estimate predictable ~5% annual FFO/share over the next few years, which combined with the 4.6% dividend yield could equate to the long-term returns of the S&P 500 (SPY) but with a far higher income.

Investor Takeaway

When it comes to net lease REITs, it pays to be patient and wait for the right opportunity. In the case of NETSTREIT, this means taking advantage of a far lower share price compared to where the stock was 2 years ago with an appealing dividend yield. NTST also carries a solid portfolio of primarily investment grade rated tenants and has a very strong balance sheet with plenty of liquidity. While NTST isn't cheap, it's not expensive either. As such, investors looking to participate in this small and growing REIT may want to considering it at current levels.