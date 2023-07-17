Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Riley Exploration Explores New Area In New Mexico

Building Benjamins
Summary

  • Riley Exploration Permian is restructuring its cost structure and increasing volume, with a 3.68% dividend yield and a realized income of $67.06/bbl. The company's Texas property has lower than median drilling costs.
  • REPX has acquired land in New Mexico for $330 million, expected to yield 100 high-quality drilling locations. This area is expected to make up 25-35% of all exploration and production costs for REPX for FY23.
  • Despite the depression in oil and natural gas prices, REPX's volume increases have offset the price decrease.

View of the pumpjack in the oil well of the oil field. The arrangement is commonly used for onshore wells producing little oil. Pumpjacks are common in oil-rich areas.

Funtay

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) is a Permian Basin Pure Player embarking on a cost structure revamp and volume increase campaign. REPX pays out a 3.68% dividend yield of $1.36 per year. REPX is only around 50% hedged, having a realized income across the

Building Benjamins
BuildingBenjamins.com is a free stock picking and market commentary investment newsletter. We also provide video reports on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@BuildingBenjamins ------ Ben Halliburton founded BuildingBenjamins.com and also founded Tradition Capital Management in 2000 where he was named “PSN Manager of the Decade” for All-Cap in the 2000s and “PSN Manager of the Decade” for Dividend Value in the 2010s. We are focused on investing in stocks as a business. The Qualitative attributes like products, brands, patents, distribution, resources, networking effect, R&D, and management drive quantitative financials like ROE, free cashflow, earnings power, dividend payout ratio, and growth. Once we have the quantitative, we can estimate the fair value of the stock. Since starting his investment career at Merrill Lynch in 1986, Ben has been continuously involved in investing. As a partner and portfolio manager at Brundage Story and Rose in the 1990s, he was the top performing portfolio manager at the firm and his “Disciplined Growth Strategy” outperformed the S&P500 in the 1990’s bull market. Ben is now running a family office, Tradition Investment Management, and publishing his personal portfolio on https://buildingbenjamins.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

V
Vaalue
Today, 1:17 PM
Premium
Comments (548)
Shareholder-friendly management in this up-and-coming oil and gas E&P company...I own a fairly large position, and have been adding on dips...With worldwide oil inventories and reserves at historical lows, solar and wind unreliable, an energy crisis in Europe, China slowly coming back, and nuclear hated by the same esg fanatics that think reliable affordable fossil fuels are the devil---the price of oil and natural will go up in the medium to longer term (inevitable, not just probable)...Short term volatility in oil and natural gas prices due to recession fears, are of more importance to traders and very short term investors, who often have the attention span of a long weekend...Long and strong REPX for the medium and longer term...
