Molson Coors: Cheers After A Hangover At Its Competitor

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Molson Coors Beverage Company has seen a modest recovery coming out of the pandemic.
  • The company has been struggling along until its major beer competitor Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV made a major marketing mistake in recent weeks.
  • This short-term windfall should become apparent in the coming quarterly results, but given the underwhelming operational performance, current enthusiasm seems to provide a nice exit opportunity.
Five People Killed By Employee At Molson Coors Facility In Milwaukee

Kamil Krzaczynski

Towards the end of 2020, I called Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) an appealing stock in this premium article. This came after the company had seen a few tough years since the acquisition of the remaining

Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Looking to sell out on moves to the $70 mark here

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

s
southbuckeye
Today, 1:29 PM
Comments (2.33K)
What TAP needs is a nationwide craft beer. Their regional breweries produce good craft beers, but only are available locally. TAP wasted resources on seltzer, a flash in the pan, while ignoring craft beer. This is from management who thought moving staff to Chicago was a good move.
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Today, 1:42 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.1K)
@southbuckeye Great point on the nationwide craft beer need.
