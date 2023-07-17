klmax/iStock via Getty Images

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) is a mobile data and technology company that offers various services, primarily in the Chinese market. The company was originally incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York City. FingerMotion's primary business lines include mobile payment and recharge platform solutions, widely used in China. These services allow users to top up their prepaid mobile phone balances, purchase data plans, and more.

The company also has a data analysis application platform known as Sapientus. This platform is designed to analyze consumer behavior and activities, providing valuable insights for government departments and corporate customers.

While FingerMotion is a Delaware-based company, their holdings are almost entirely in China, a country that has started cracking down on the activities of foreign businesses, resulting in significant political risk. Management has not provided a clear path to profitability, Q1 2024 earnings showed expense and cash control issues, and nearly every measure signals overvaluation.

I believe that FingerMotion is significantly overvalued, especially given the political risk profile. I feel that now is a great time for investors to take advantage of the recent run-up in price and exit their positions.

China Is Cracking Down On Foreign Companies

As FingerMotion laid out in its 2023 Annual Report, the holding company is based in Delaware, but its entire operation is in China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company spends almost four pages across the annual report detailing the risks that come from its operating structure and the political risks for the countries it operates within.

FingerMotion Holdings (FNGR 2023 10-K)

This is especially critical as China approved a new law on espionage in April (effective July 1st). This law is in addition to the national security laws that have been in place in the mainland for some time and expanded to Hong Kong in 2020. CNBC is reporting that enforcement so far has been arbitrary with two major US companies already targeted: Bain & Co and Mintz.

Given the law's broad definition of national security and the nature of the telecom industry, I believe this is a significant, fundamental risk to the ongoing operations of FingerMotion.

No Clear Path To Profitability

The Q1 2024 earnings released on 7/13/2023 increased my concern about the business's health. While revenue grew more than 150% from $4.9 million in Q1 2023 to $12.2 million in Q1 2024, the cost of revenue increased even faster. FingerMotion's gross margin deteriorated from a low of 7.8% to 5.4%. Net income grew only slightly from a loss of $1.4 million to a loss of $1.3 million, driven by nominally higher gross profit but offset by higher SG&A costs and interest expenses. FingerMotion may be driving revenue growth, but they are not driving margin or effectively managing costs.

FingerMotion is having a similar issue managing cash flow. Despite having similar net income in fiscal 2023 and 2024, operating cash flow declined by over $2 million from a decrease of $0.4 million to a decrease of $2.6 million driven by an increase in receivables. Total cash flow decreased by $3.8 million with transactions for the company's convertible notes on top of the operating loss. Even the balance sheet deteriorated further as the company lost money but issued almost 9 million shares year-over-year as convertible notes matured.

Management is not giving any indication that they have the financials under control.

Overvalued By Nearly Every Measure

I find FingerMotion overvalued by nearly every measure. Let's start with the quant rating, which shows a hold:

FNGR Quant Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

As expected, FingerMotion has an F for profitability. Valuation is C which I believe is high looking at the details, we will discuss them further below. Growth gets an A but is not sustainable since the gross profit margin is deteriorating. I agree that the growth rate would normally deserve an A, but the cost of growth should weigh heavily.

Turning to valuation multiples, I believe the overall C grade is a miscalculation due to several ratios that are not available. EV/Sales get a D for being at 4.11, 120% above the sector average of 1.87. Price/Sales also get a D for a multiple of 4.19, 239% above the sector average of 1.24. And lastly, Price/Book gets an eyebrow-raising F with a multiple of 22.96, 1272% above the sector average.

My fellow analysts were bullish on the stock before the recent run-up to the high $5s, but it is now well above both of their price targets. Chatool Investments rated the stock a buy when it was at $4.15 with a price target of $4.50. Sell-side analysts also rated the stock a buy but set a price target of $5.00. If both analysts maintained their thesis and price target, this would be flipped to a sell across the board.

Without a path to profitability, I feel this is a sub $1 stock and do not recommend a price target. To revisit my thesis to hold or buy, I would need to see gross margin and net income start to grow, at which point I would feel comfortable using DCF to value.

Limited Upside Opportunities

The main thing that FingerMotion has going for it is rapid revenue growth. This is a good sign, but the company's margins indicate it is having difficulty controlling costs. Without a path to profitability, I feel this is a sub $1 stock and do not recommend a price target. To revisit my thesis to hold or buy, I would need to see aggressive cost management allowing gross margin and net income to grow. At this point, I would feel comfortable using DCF to value.

Verdict

I believe Q1 2024 earnings continued to show a company that hasn't figured out a path to profitability. FingerMotion is overexposed to political risk and overvalued by nearly every measure. The limited upside opportunity from rapid revenue growth is offset by an apparent inability to manage cost growth or improve operating cash flow. I rate the stock a sell and feel investors should take advantage of the recent price increase to exit their positions.