Even though I have yet to see a bank that has made a full recovery, from a share price perspective, from the crisis that enveloped the sector earlier this year, some companies have come pretty close. One example involves a rather sizable bank called Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP). With deposits growing nicely in the most recent quarter for which data is available, the market quickly went from being pessimistic to being optimistic about the enterprise. Shares of the company are trading on the cheap and the enterprise has achieved a solid track record when it comes to revenue and profit growth. The only downside for the bank at this time is that it still does have a rather large amount of its deposits classified as uninsured. But if we haven't seen a run on the financial institution yet, we are unlikely to moving forward.

Solid results

The past several months have been a rather bumpy road for Pinnacle Financial Partners and the companies like it. From where the shares were trading on February 28 to the time they bottomed out, investors in Pinnacle Financial Partners experienced downside totaling 41.3%. Since then, the company has made a pretty nice recovery, and the stock is down now a more modest 18.4%. This is not nothing. It is certainly painful for those who owned the stock prior to the contagion that enveloped the industry starting in early March. But compared to many of the other banks that I have seen, the recovery here has been fairly impressive.

Before we get into additional details regarding how the company has performed, a brief description of what the business is and what it does is in order. According to the management team at the company, it operates as a financial holding firm that's based out of Tennessee. The company boasts 123 offices from which it conducts its branch banking operations. 51 of these are located in Tennessee, with the rest split between North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama.

Through these locations, the company provides customers with a wide array of services. Examples include, but are not limited to, loans for commercial purposes, for real estate, and consumers. It offers customers deposit services like interest bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and more. Through a partnership with Raymond James Financial Services, the bank offers and sells securities and other financial products to its customers. It even is involved in interesting niche services. For instance, it offers mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securities offering services, etc….

On the loan side of things, the company has experienced some decent growth in recent years. The business went from loans of $22.42 billion in 2020 to $29.04 billion in 2022. By the end of the first quarter of this year, that number had grown to $30.30 billion. The greatest exposure for the company when it comes to its loan portfolio is to commercial and industrial loans. These accounted for 35.4% of the company's overall loan portfolio by value. Next, we have commercial real estate, accounting for 34.9% of the loans on the firm's books. I understand that many investors are worried about exposure to office properties at this moment. I am also worried about that space. The good news is that only 3.6% of its loan portfolio is dedicated to this category.

While the loan portfolio is absolutely important, I would argue that the deposit picture is even more significant. This is because a fear that uninsured deposits could cause banks to fail ultimately resulted in a self-fulfilling prophecy. In recent years, Pinnacle Financial Partners has experienced attractive deposit growth. Overall deposits grew from $27.71 billion in 2020 to $34.96 billion last year. This metric climbed even higher during the first quarter of 2023, hitting $36.18 billion during that time. This on its own is fantastic news and it is indicative of the confidence that depositors have in the enterprise. Having said that, by the end of the quarter, the company still had 39% of its deposits classified as uninsured. Though this number does drop to nearly 34% if we remove collateralized deposits from the picture.

In the event that financial services worsen, the company does have a nice chunk of liquidity that it can access. As of the end of the most recent quarter, that figure came out to $18.89 billion. This is in spite of the fact that the company had borrowings during that time of $2.59 billion. This is up from the $888.5 million that the company had at the end of 2022. But in the grand scheme of things, it is quite small for the business.

Like many other banks at the moment, Pinnacle Financial Partners does happen to be trading at a discount to its book value per share. At the moment, shares are at $60.17 apiece. The book value per share as of the end of the most recent quarter was $71.24. Though if we look at tangible book value per share only, this no longer becomes the case. The tangible book value per share currently stands at $46.75.

Financially speaking, the picture for Pinnacle Financial Partners has been attractive over the past few years. Net interest income went from $618 million in 2020 to $1.06 billion in 2022. We also saw growth in non-interest income from $317.8 million to $416.1 million during this window of time. Much of the growth in non-interest income was driven by two primary contributors. First, the company continued to grow its miscellaneous fee collecting operations. Examples here include swap fees, mortgage origination fees, gains or losses associated with the sale of securities, and more. And another contributor has been the income from equity-method investments that the company has enjoyed. This is largely associated with its 49% ownership stake in BHG, a business that's largely engaged in the origination of commercial and consumer loans for health care providers and other skilled workers. This combined growth allowed the company's net profits to grow from $304.7 million to $545.6 million over the three years covered.

As you can see in the chart above, financial performance for the company continued to improve in 2023 compared to 2022. Yes, non-interest income dropped during this time. But both net interest income and net profits improved. The company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share both came in higher than they were previously. This is also a positive for shareholders. And while the company is trading at a premium of about 28.7% to its tangible book value, it is trading at a 15.5% discount to its total book value. Add on top of this the fact that shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 8.7, and the stock does look quite affordable at this time.

Takeaway

Historically speaking, Pinnacle Financial Partners has done really well for itself. Even recently, the company continued to show growing customer deposits and shares are trading at attractive levels. The only thing I don't like about the firm is that, while not exactly high, it does have a sizable amount of its deposits that are classified as uninsured. That could still create some risk, especially if outflows occurred subsequent to the end of the quarter. Fortunately, the company has solid liquidity and debt is not out of control. In addition, its exposure to the office niche of real estate is very low. All combined, this makes me feel as though, while the company may not be the best prospect, it is appealing enough to warrant a ‘buy’ rating.