Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 17, 2023 12:26 PM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), GPV:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.51K Followers

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Sieffert - CFO

Fraser Atkinson - CEO

Brendan Riley - President

Conference Call Participants

Craig Irwin - Roth Capital Partners

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the GreenPower Motor Company Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Michael Sieffert, CFO. Please go ahead.

Michael Sieffert

Thank you. This is Michael Sieffert, the Chief Financial Officer of GreenPower Motor Company. I would like to welcome everyone to our call to discuss GreenPower’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2023. I'm here today with our Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Atkinson, and our President, Brendan Riley.

During today's call, we may make comments or statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in our quarterly interim results and MD&A filed on SEDAR and on EDGAR. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. We anticipate subsequent events and developments may cause the company's views to change. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Also, during the course of today's call, we may refer to certain non-IFRS

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.