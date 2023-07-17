Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Abbott Laboratories Q2 2023 Earnings Preview: Expect Incremental Improvement

Jul. 17, 2023 1:38 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)1 Comment
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Abbott Laboratories will announce its Q2 2023 earnings this Thursday, 20th July.
  • Last quarter, the stock price enjoyed a ~15% gain post earnings, although the spike was short-lived - shares are now +3% since Q1 2023 earnings were released.
  • The company has endured some high profile setbacks such as issues with its baby powder formula and problems with its flagship glucose monitoring product FreeStyle Libre.
  • With that said, the company expects Freestyle to break >$10bn in annual sales within 5 years, which can help offset the loss of COVID test revenues.
  • I am expecting broadly positive Q2 '23 earnings. Abbott's stock is showing resilience in a bearish period for healthcare - the share price growth prospects are not compelling, however.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Haggerston BioHealth get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Abbott Nutrition corporate office in Columbus, Ohio, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Overview - Q2 2023 Earnings Preview

Recap - Abbott's Long-Term Outperformance Plateaus

When I profiled Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for Seeking Alpha ahead of its Q1 2023 earnings release, I noted that the investment case for

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.48K Followers
Receive regular, actionable coverage focused on biotech & healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

o
ocbearclaw
Today, 1:43 PM
Premium
Comments (1.25K)
Thanks for the article. Abbot is a fine company with an overpriced stock.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.