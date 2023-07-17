Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Newmark Group: Watch Out For Potential Catalysts (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 17, 2023 1:42 PM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)1 Comment
Summary

  • One potential catalyst for NMRK is the initiation of share buybacks in time to come, which is likely considering Newmark Group's valuations and its balance sheet strength.
  • The other key catalyst for Newmark Group is the company continuing with countercyclical investments that position it for an eventual recovery in the commercial property market.
  • I expect potential share buybacks and countercyclical investments to act as re-rating catalysts for Newmark Group, and this explains my Buy rating for NMRK.
urban avenue

sizsus/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I rate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) stock as a Buy now.

With my prior February 6, 2023 write-up, I highlighted that NMRK's shares were "cheap for valid reasons." But I have chosen to upgrade my rating for Newmark Group from

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
10.89K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Dominick D'Angelo profile picture
Dominick D'Angelo
Today, 2:20 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (91)
They paid around $100m for Gerald Eve, which seems a little pricey for a company that generated revenues of $111m in 2022. I agree buybacks seem likely; the only thing to monitor is the credit risk associated with the Fannie/Freddie loans, specifically related to the office. The stock is getting lumped into the broader CRE bucket. It might be a bad year in 2023, but this is getting priced as 2023 is closer to an average year than a bad year. Shareholders need them to use cash for new brokers as opposed to equity.
