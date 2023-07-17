Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 17, 2023 12:43 PM ETHDFC Bank Limited (HDB)
HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Srinivasan Vaidyanathan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Suresh Ganapathy - Macquarie

Mahrukh Adajania - Nuvama

Kunal Shah - Citi

Saurabh Kumar - JPMorgan

Rahul Jain - Goldman Sachs

Abhishek Murarka - HSBC

Manish Shukla - Axis Capital

Pranav Gundlapalle - Bernstein

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to the HDFC Bank Limited Q1 FY24 Earnings Conference Call on the financial results presented by the management of HDFC Bank. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after a brief commentary by the management. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, Chief Financial Officer, HDFC Bank. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Srinivasan Vaidyanathan

Okay, thank you, Bhavin. Good evening and a warm welcome to all the participants. I want to briefly start and give a minute update on the merger. Effective July 1, as you all know, HDFC Limited has been merged into the bank. Consequently, all subsidiaries of HDFC Limited have become subsidiaries of the bank.

Earlier today, with the support of BSE, NSE, NSDL, CDSL, all HDFC Limited shareholders as on the record date have received shares of HDFC Bank. This concludes the 15 months' journey for the bank and all the regulators involved, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their continuous engagement and support.

HDFC brand built over 47 years will now be proudly owned by the bank. It's a privilege to add on and engage with the 6,000 institutional investors and 7 lakh individual shareholders. HDFC Limited has excelled in nurturing trust in

