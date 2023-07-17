Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

uniQure: The AMT-130 Readout

Jul. 17, 2023 1:47 PM ETuniQure N.V. (QURE)
Sage Advisors profile picture
Sage Advisors
937 Followers

Summary

  • AMT-130, a gene therapy designed to inhibit the production of mutant huntingtin protein, has shown perplexing results in trials.
  • The safety profile of AMT-130 is acceptable and further data is expected in Q4.
  • Despite the confusing data, there are signs that patients may be benefiting from AMT-130.

human brain

nopparit/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

AMT-130 is a AAV5 gene therapy designed to silence the huntingtin gene and inhibit the production of mutant huntingtin protein while also targeting the Exon 1 fragment. uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) released one and two

This article was written by

Sage Advisors profile picture
Sage Advisors
937 Followers
M.A. Science. I use my science background, the knowledge acquired while working for a major pharmaceutical company and access to scientists with domain specific knowledge to find the best opportunities in biotech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QURE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security, I am not a financial advisor and investors should consult their own financial advisor before buying or selling any securities. Facts should be independently verified by your advisors.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.