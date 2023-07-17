Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 Earnings: Lots Of Banks Report This Week; A Classic Year Of P/E Expansion For S&P 500

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.55K Followers

Summary

  • The global custodial banks like State Street, Bank of New York Mellon, and Northern Trust don’t look very healthy.
  • The interesting part to the 2023 S&P 500 EPS data is that 2023 is now expecting 0-1% EPS growth for 2023.
  • We could definitely see a flat year for the S&P 500 next year, and yet, EPS will show healthy growth.

S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund Investment Asset Stock Market Money

Just_Super

Lots of banks reporting this week.

The global custodial banks like State Street (STT), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), and Northern Trust (NTRS) don't look very healthy. State Street brought down the group with

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.55K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

M
Market, Performance, Future
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (2)
As This Bull Market Continues Its Strength Into Our Second Quarter As Have Been Predicted, Financial Institutions Like Banks Will Have Few Positives. However, The RCF Of Banks And Its Current Performance Must Be Improved More Given Market Conditions Are Or Have Been On The Positive Side. WIth That , I Would Like To Let All The People Our There To Decide Whether This Sector Can A Have A Better Move In This Second Quarter And On. As Always : All Investments Are Risks. Good Luck To All Investors. Sincerely KNT
g
greedyfellow
Today, 1:25 PM
Premium
Comments (2.07K)
@Brian Gilmartin, CFA what growth did analysts predict for 2023 at this time last year?

"The interesting part to the 2023 S&P 500 EPS data is that 2023 is now expecting 0-1% EPS growth for 2023, which you would think would give readers pause in terms of chasing the market here in the last half of '23. The tech sector as of Friday, June 14th is expecting less than 1% EPS growth in '23 (+0.9%) and notes its YTD return.

2024 - which might generate a laugh from readers - is still looking pretty good in terms of S&P 500 EPS growth at +13% expected today, starting out the year at +12%."
T
Three Cheese Fondue
Today, 1:41 PM
Comments (1.91K)
@greedyfellow $245.61 on July 29 2022.
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Today, 1:52 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.32K)
@greedyfellow 9% - 10% was expected for 2023 as of July '22.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.