Inflation Is More Stubborn Than You May Think

Ibrahim Akcengiz

The Wall Street Journal is back on the path arguing that the markets think that the Fed can achieve a soft landing. Here we go again. "Markets Appear Convinced the Fed Can Pull Off a Soft Landing," Okane Otani, WSJ July 16, 2023. This apparently has become a more pervasive point of view as the inflation data is perceived to have begun to behave… However, the inflation data needs to be looked at very closely before we can determine that it really has begun to behave. It's one thing for one-month to post better-than-expected results. It's another thing for those data points to be signaling that things are going to be different from here on-out. From what I can see, the report released in July, based on June data, did not create such a signal. Indeed, in the July University of Michigan survey of inflation expectations for five years ahead, the survey showed worsened results.

Chart 1

What people look at

Most Conventional Inflation Chart (Haver Analytics, )

The CPI and the PCE

The Fed looks exclusively at year-over-year inflation statistics. Its target is on the PCE headline although when commodity prices, particularly energy prices, are gyrating the Fed will switch its focus to the PCE core. Still the CPI is an important price index; it has a strong correlation with the PCE, and it tends to run hotter than the PCE year-over-year by about 0.4%. The CPI is released every month before the PCE and so it's an important barometer of how inflation is unfolding. In June there was a great deal of excitement because the headline for the CPI decelerated sharply and is now running at about 3% year-over-year compared to the Fed target of 2% (on PCE) which in fact translates into a target of 2.4% in terms of the CPI. That puts the CPI headline very close to being within striking distance of where the Fed wants inflation to be. However, the core CPI, while having a minor increase of 0.2% in June, its smallest month-to-month increase in about 22-months, still has a year-over-year pace just below 5% and that's too high. Inflation optimism has a lot to do with how one looks at the headline versus the core. However, it also has to do with how one looks at the processes that are causing the inflation rate to fall. This brings us to the second chart.

Chart 2

What we should be looking at

Slow progress is the clear path (Haver Analytics, FAO Economics)

Chart 2 is intended to make the veil of secrecy behind the drop in the inflation rate fall away and reveal the true causes for inflation's fall. To do that we have to realize when we look at year-over-year inflation we're looking at the inflation rate over an entire 12-month period; during that 12-month period, inflation might be doing different things. However, when we measure only 12-month inflation we're going to get one single metric that's going to reflect what inflation did over the whole period even if it was doing different things at different times.

In case that's too abstract, look at the chart above. The chart above looks at inflation over much shorter periods. For both the headline and the core, I have calculated the average of month-to-month percent changes in inflation over three-month periods. Then I've taken those averaged monthly inflation rates and compounded them to an annualized rate each month so that we can see what the inflation rate is at an annual rate over these sequential three-month periods month-after-month. When we do that two significant patterns emerge.

Headline inflation plummets due to 'history'

One is for headline inflation. The headline inflation measure, the blue series, shows inflation stuck in an 8% to 11% range from November of 2021 through June of 2022. However, in June of 2022 the month-to-month increase in the headline was 1.2%; in July of 2022 that fell to 0%. Since the 12-month inflation rate is the product of all the monthly inflation rates, moving the monthly change in inflation from 12-months ago June to 12-months ago July by itself caused annual inflation rate to drop by about 1.2 percentage points - just by dropping out July of 2022. The net impact on the overall inflation rate would also depend upon what inflation rate was posted in June of 2023; that rate would 'replace' the 1.2% gain in prices that had been there in the 12-mo sequence the month before in the annual calculation. The answer in June 2023 was an increase of 0.2% causing a sharp decline in the year-over-year inflation rate from 4.1% to 3.1%. The progress we made in inflation in June of 2023 did not have much to do with what was happening to inflation on the margin in June of 2023; it had much more to do with what was going on in the base, in July of 2022 compared to June of 2022. Still optimistic?

Headline inflation trends

Looking at the 3-month annualized inflation rates (Chart 2) we can see that there was a decline in the inflation rate that is quite sharp between July and September of 2022 and then if we look at inflation coming forward from roughly September until June of 2023 based on these annualized 3-month percent changes, inflation is in the range of roughly 5% to 2% during this period. And while it's in that range it's also trending lower. However, the decline in the trend for annual inflation is made to appear much larger because of what is essentially 'a regime change' in inflation that occurs on the historic data comparing before June 2022 to the data that appear after September of 2022. There is significant improvement in headline inflation on that comparison. But headline inflation can be volatile and could go up again if energy prices were to surge. And while headline inflation is in a lower range, that is still a habitat for inflation that's higher than what the Fed would like. The clear message here is we should not take the deceleration that's occurring over the most recent months and try to project it into the future. Nothing in the data suggests that that's going to continue to happen.

Core Inflation- keeps on keepin' on…

Even more to the point is what's going on with core inflation. Compare the blue line to the red line in chart 2 and what you see is that core inflation is rather steadily decelerating over this whole period. When headline inflation goes through this transition where it moves from oscillating in a range of 8% to 10% to oscillating in a range of 4% to 2% there was no change in the trend behavior of CPI-core inflation. CPI-core inflation is still trending down and doing so at a slow and steady pace. The annualized 3-month inflation data tell us that this month's (June's) three-month inflation rate at 4% is the lowest it's been since about December of 2022. In between those dates the core rate had bumped up and for a number of months was cruising at a steady pace of about 5%. So, the core inflation reduction is hardly steady. This observation should be a substantial set-back to those who want to argue that inflation is in a downtrend and it's going to continue to fall more rapidly. The rapid fall in inflation applies to the headline and has mostly to do with changes in inflation in the base period, as we saw above.

Chart 3

Headline CPI inflation: Behind the scenes

High Monthly increases becoming less common (Haver Analytics, FAO Economics)

Large increases in mo./mo. headline inflation- To construct chart 3 we are looking at the monthly percentage changes in the headline inflation rate over the past 12 months. We count these changes over sequential 12-month periods beginning in June 2016. What we see is that the propensity for these percentage increases to become larger peaks around February of 2022 for the headline. After February of 2022, either immediately or with a small lag, the proportion of inflation in these higher categories begins to diminish. Note that these categories are cumulative, for example increases of more than 0.2% are going to include increases of more than 0.2%, more than 0.3%, more than 0.4% and so on. Increases of 0.3% are going to include increases of 0.3% and more, of more than 0 4%, of more than 0.5% and higher increases and so on. What they indicate is that for all these different cohorts, higher increases for the month-to-month CPI headline are becoming scarcer. And that's an important reason inflation has come down for the headline. But if we compare their end point values to history, we can see for each one of these categories inflation is elevated compared to what it was when inflation was stable before February of 2020. Since these data are based on month-to-month changes, they should be accurate gauges of how inflation is behaving in the economy right now. These data on the distribution of large changes suggest that headline inflation, despite what its year-over-year pace tells us, has not yet returned to the kind of stability that will be necessary to produce ongoing inflation at the Fed's chosen target which is 2% measured in terms of the PCE deflator.

Chart 4

Behind the scenes of the core CPI

Number of high increases in Core are sticky (Haver Analytics, FAO Economics)

Large increases in mo./mo. core inflation - For the core CPI we see a similar chart although we notice that after the peak - and for most of these series that occurs around September of 2022 - there was not as much of a decline as we saw in the similar series cohorts for the headline CPI. In comparing the endpoint values for the Core in June 2023, the values are much higher than those that were present before February of 2020; the June values are quite substantially higher than what they were back when the economy had price stability in terms of the core PCE (and CPI), before Covid struck.

The lesson learned is…

The arguments here are simply that investors and economists need to be careful when emphasizing what inflation is or has become by arguing from year-over-year inflation results. While it's true that shorter term inflation gauges are more volatile, I have used an averaging of month-to-month percent changes which I then convert to annual rates to demonstrate that inflation can go through substantial changes during a 12-month period. That, in fact has been true for the headline and much less true for the core. During the last 12 months, ignoring these inflation cycles that occurred within the period, leads to some bad judgment about what inflation is doing and what it's likely to do in the future.

Table 1

Inflation expectations did NOT Fall in July

inflation expectations remain on edge (Haver Analytics, FAO Economics)

Inflation expectations Flare! One final point, drowned out by all the cheerleading about how good inflation progress has been, is that in July the inflation expectation performance from the University of Michigan survey showed a rise. The mean expectation for five years ahead rose to 4.5% from 4.2%. The lower-bound inflation estimate that marks the boundary of the lower 25% of estimates rose to 1.7% from 1.2%. The boundary on the top 25% also rose to 5.1% from 5.0%. The median gauge, which tends to be lower and not as volatile as the mean, picked up to 3.1% from 3.0%.

All expectations are high- Note the HIGH percentile standings for inflation in this table when inflation expectations are ranked over various periods! The Fed likely wants you to focus on median inflation estimated at just 3.1% not at the mean at 4.5% (for 5-years ahead…Yikes!). But when we rank these two quite different estimates each among their own historic values, both log high percentile standings. Since 1990 the standing is 92.7% for the mean; 85.5% for the median. Ranked on data since 2000, it's 99.6% for the mean; 96.1% for the median. What this means is that comparing each metric to its own history results in the conclusion that inflation expectations in relative terms are high not low. Inflation expectations are high, setting aside the actual number, any way you measure it.

Assessing monetary policy and the Fed's description of it

Federal Reserve officials far prefer to talk about the federal funds rate compared to forward-looking inflation rather than to looking at what we have traditionally called real interest rates by deflating the federal funds rate by the trailing 12-month inflation rate. If we assess monetary policy by that traditional marker, we find that Fed policy has been stimulative until just the last couple of months because the federal funds rate has been below the trailing 12-month inflation rate. Federal Reserve officials want instead to compare fed funds to inflation ahead using either something like the U of M expectations figure or the numbers in their own SEPS - even though their own SEPS have been terribly off base and the U of M data never have forecasted inflation well. Academically, the Federal Reserve has the high ground on this argument since expectations rule the roost. But practically, the argument is sadly lacking because, in 'the real world,' (1) inflation expectations barely move, (2) while inflation tends to vary widely, (3) partly because of that, inflation expectations do not anticipate future inflation very well at all - in fact they do it rather badly, and (4) inflation expectations are hard to measure. But the Fed wants to hang its hat on that anyway in my opinion.

Too many degrees of freedom for the Fed

Inflation expectations have two huge problems: one is that they are hard to measure and the second is that it's hard to believe them when we do measure them because they perform so badly. Why would anybody make economic decisions based upon them? In fact, it's far easier to think that people look at the trailing 12-month inflation rate especially the 12-month inflation rate as expressed by the core (because it's so sticky) and take some variant of that as to what they think inflation is going to be over the period of interest. For longer periods who knows what they really use? But the Fed is not on solid ground here in my view; it is just on ground that allows them to stand for what they want to do. Essentially allowing the Fed to decide what inflation expectations are, also allows the Fed to make any policy it wants and to justify it in terms of those expectations. And that is not a good idea. It gives the Fed too much power to channel the discussion on monetary policy where it wants it to go. And it shackles the Fed less to economic reality. I believe both are bad ideas.