Philip Morris' Strong Asset Portfolio
Summary
- Philip Morris International Inc. is the largest cigarette company in the world, with a market capitalization of more than $150 billion and a 5+% dividend.
- The company is working to rapidly build up its HTU business, helping substantially in light of the decline in traditional cigarette volumes.
- We expect Philip Morris to continue its double-digit growth and drive substantial dividends and returns.
- The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is a multinational tobacco company and the largest tobacco company in the world, with a market capitalization of more than $150 billion. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's strong dividend and continued performance improvements help to make it a valuable investment.
Philip Morris Q1 2023 Results
The company managed to generate strong results in the quarter.
The company managed to grow net revenues by 3.2% with net revenue per unit growing by 4.4%. The company continued to have some negative impact from currency, however, Swedish Match net revenue grew 14%, a strong sign of the company's continued acquisitions in the field. The company's adjusted EPS decreased 4.4%.
However, annualized, the company's EPS is $5.52 / share, giving the company a P/E of 18.
Philip Morris Revenue Strength
The company's revenue has been supported by increased prices and margin in a tough market.
The company saw 5.3% in revenue growth from HTU and combustible pricing, not counting Japan and Germany. Even counting Japan and Germany, the company still managed to increase pricing by 4%. That growth in pricing shows continued strength in the demand for the company's assets and the company's pricing power.
The company also had some support from currency after several years of currency weakness, which will continue to support prices.
Philip Morris 2023 Outlook
The company's volumes are for continued strength in its portfolio.
The company sold 171.1 billion units in the most recent quarter. From that 27.4 billion was HTU. YoY the company's HTU grew by double-digits. The company's guidance for revenue growth is almost 8% YoY. The company's EPS growth guidance is for 8% growth. The company's guidance for the year includes strong HTU volume growth to 127.5 billion units.
Continued growth in the company's HTU business should continue to enable the company's margins and revenue to grow.
Philip Morris De-Risking
The below chart shows additional information about how the company is de-risking its portfolio.
The company's oral nicotine, for example, in millions of cans has grown almost 10%. The company's HTUs has grown by more than 10%. As a result, the company's net volumes decreased by only 1.1% not counting oral nicotine. By year-end, when the company is expecting HTUs to cross 30-35 billion units, it'll be helping substantially with declines in cigarettes.
Nicotine without the cigarettes is much more popular and less frowned upon, and volumes will continue to remain strong.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is the consistent decline in cigarette volumes. The company has strong pricing power from the addictiveness of nicotine, and it's working to reduce the harm to consumers at the meantime. However, additional restrictions or an unexpected decline in volume can hurt the ability to drive future returns.
Conclusion
Philip Morris has the ability to continue driving substantial shareholder returns. The company has a $150 billion market capitalization and a dividend yield of more than 5%. The company's EPS target is $6.15 implies a P/E of 16x, which is strong for a company that's continuing to grow its P/E ratio by the double-digits.
The continued growth of Philip Morris International Inc.'s HTU business should enable both revenue and EPS to grow for the company. That will enable dividend combined with the company's share buyback program to drive long-term shareholder returns. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
- Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow.
- Deep-dive actionable research.
- Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.
This article was written by
#1 ranked author by returns:
https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments