Spencer Platt

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is a multinational tobacco company and the largest tobacco company in the world, with a market capitalization of more than $150 billion. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's strong dividend and continued performance improvements help to make it a valuable investment.

Philip Morris Q1 2023 Results

The company managed to generate strong results in the quarter.

Philip Morris Investor Presentation

The company managed to grow net revenues by 3.2% with net revenue per unit growing by 4.4%. The company continued to have some negative impact from currency, however, Swedish Match net revenue grew 14%, a strong sign of the company's continued acquisitions in the field. The company's adjusted EPS decreased 4.4%.

However, annualized, the company's EPS is $5.52 / share, giving the company a P/E of 18.

Philip Morris Revenue Strength

The company's revenue has been supported by increased prices and margin in a tough market.

Philip Morris Investor Presentation

The company saw 5.3% in revenue growth from HTU and combustible pricing, not counting Japan and Germany. Even counting Japan and Germany, the company still managed to increase pricing by 4%. That growth in pricing shows continued strength in the demand for the company's assets and the company's pricing power.

The company also had some support from currency after several years of currency weakness, which will continue to support prices.

Philip Morris 2023 Outlook

The company's volumes are for continued strength in its portfolio.

Philip Morris Investor Presentation

The company sold 171.1 billion units in the most recent quarter. From that 27.4 billion was HTU. YoY the company's HTU grew by double-digits. The company's guidance for revenue growth is almost 8% YoY. The company's EPS growth guidance is for 8% growth. The company's guidance for the year includes strong HTU volume growth to 127.5 billion units.

Continued growth in the company's HTU business should continue to enable the company's margins and revenue to grow.

Philip Morris De-Risking

The below chart shows additional information about how the company is de-risking its portfolio.

Philip Morris Investor Presentation

The company's oral nicotine, for example, in millions of cans has grown almost 10%. The company's HTUs has grown by more than 10%. As a result, the company's net volumes decreased by only 1.1% not counting oral nicotine. By year-end, when the company is expecting HTUs to cross 30-35 billion units, it'll be helping substantially with declines in cigarettes.

Nicotine without the cigarettes is much more popular and less frowned upon, and volumes will continue to remain strong.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the consistent decline in cigarette volumes. The company has strong pricing power from the addictiveness of nicotine, and it's working to reduce the harm to consumers at the meantime. However, additional restrictions or an unexpected decline in volume can hurt the ability to drive future returns.

Conclusion

Philip Morris has the ability to continue driving substantial shareholder returns. The company has a $150 billion market capitalization and a dividend yield of more than 5%. The company's EPS target is $6.15 implies a P/E of 16x, which is strong for a company that's continuing to grow its P/E ratio by the double-digits.

The continued growth of Philip Morris International Inc.'s HTU business should enable both revenue and EPS to grow for the company. That will enable dividend combined with the company's share buyback program to drive long-term shareholder returns. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.