Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Philip Morris' Strong Asset Portfolio

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Philip Morris International Inc. is the largest cigarette company in the world, with a market capitalization of more than $150 billion and a 5+% dividend.
  • The company is working to rapidly build up its HTU business, helping substantially in light of the decline in traditional cigarette volumes.
  • We expect Philip Morris to continue its double-digit growth and drive substantial dividends and returns.
  • The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Philip Morris Report on Premature Deaths

Spencer Platt

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is a multinational tobacco company and the largest tobacco company in the world, with a market capitalization of more than $150 billion. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's strong dividend and continued

You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service

The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns. 

Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!

Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.

Only 4% of Americans Are Taking Advantage of This Smart Retirement Move | The Motley Fool

We provide:

  • Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow. 
  • Deep-dive actionable research.
  • Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.  

Click for our discounted 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
31.48K Followers
The #1 Service for Retirement Success, Actionable Ideas + Model Portfolios!

#1 ranked author by returns: 

https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio


The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.


Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):

Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.


My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.