2 Cycles Are Worth Watching - Weekly Blog # 793

Summary

  • While the market is focused on reported inflation, consumers are not.
  • The current large-cap, growth leadership is unlikely to lead competitive investors much longer.
  • We have been in a “bear market” with rallies for almost 2 years. This could be the first part of the feared stagflation, which could last for many more years.
  • It is probably prudent to include some Chinese assets for global diversification.

Concept

I am basically a student. My reading of history, politics, government, finance, and sports reveals that each trend reverses somewhat before following a different trend.

In selecting individual securities, the specific characteristics are often of primary importance. In constructing

A. Michael Lipper is a CFA charterholder and the president of Lipper Advisory Services, Inc., a firm providing money management services for wealthy families, retirement plans and charitable organizations. A former president of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Mike Lipper created the Lipper Growth Fund Index, the first of today’s global array of Lipper Indexes, Averages and performance analyses for mutual funds. After selling his company to Reuters in 1998, Mike has focused his energies on managing the investments of his clients and his family. His first book, MONEY WISE: How to Create, Grow and Preserve Your Wealth (St. Martin's Press) was published in September, 2008. Mike’s unique perspectives on world markets and their implications have been posted weekly at Mike Lipper’s Blog since August, 2008.

