PPH: Unnecessary Volatility In A Relatively Stable Healthcare Sector (Technical Analysis)

Jul. 17, 2023 2:46 PM ETVanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)
William Morton
Summary

  • Pharmaceutical ETFs like PPH may introduce another layer of risk that could be avoided if one took a broader approach to healthcare investing.
  • Technical Analysis displays that beneath the most recent uptrend, PPH is largely struggling to gain the same momentum seen back in March and is likely to remain range bound.
  • Artificial Intelligence could enhance both the precision and speed of drug development and personalization, making PPH's long-term forecast potentially lucrative.
  • I rate PPH a Sell, as it's difficult to envision this ETF gaining enough momentum to break above the resistance level created in April, especially with economic uncertainty and monetary tightening in the picture.

Blue Capsules on Conveyor at Modern Pharmaceutical Factory. Tablet and Capsule Manufacturing Process. Close-up Shot of Medical Drug Production Line.

SweetBunFactory

Healthcare assets have historically outperformed during tough economic periods, and are therefore a prime choice for many long-term and risk-averse investors. By narrowing healthcare focus towards more niche groups like pharmaceuticals, I believe one is likely creating unnecessary risk and volatility without

I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

