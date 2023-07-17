PHB: Between Opportunities And Traps In The High-Yield Space

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With the Invesco Fundamental High Yield® Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) trading above its 200-day moving average with some support, many are now wondering if it's a good buy at current levels. After all, the fund still trades below its 2021 highs while providing a nearly 7% yield. However, Fed fund rates have also increased at the fastest pace in decades since late 2021. Treasury bills now offer over 5%, which isn't far off from PHB while providing no principal risk. I believe that the high-yield market as a whole lacks value at the moment, with narrowing spreads and historical patterns indicating potential widening ahead. Bankruptcy filings are the first indication that monetary policy is starting to bite, making high-yield credit a risky bet for the bulls and an opportunity for short sellers.

About PHB

PHB offers investors a compelling opportunity to participate in the high-yield corporate bond market by tracking the RAFI® Bonds US High Yield 1-10 Index. In terms of holdings, PHB maintains a diversified portfolio consisting of high-yield corporate bonds across various sectors and maturities. The fund's holdings encompass a wide range of industries, including financial services, energy, telecommunications, and consumer goods. This diversification helps to spread risk across different sectors and minimizes the impact of industry-specific factors on the overall portfolio performance.

Investors in PHB can benefit from the potential for higher yields compared to traditional fixed-income investments, while also enjoying the advantages of diversification and professional management. However, it's important to note that investing in high-yield corporate bonds carries inherent risks, including the possibility of default and interest rate fluctuations.

For more details on PHB, please check the fund's prospectus.

A Tightrope Walk for Investors

Given that PHB is currently trading above its 200-day moving average and has found some support in that range, investors are now pondering whether this fund is a worthwhile investment. After all, PHB is trading at $2 per share below its 2021 highs, coinciding with the months leading up to the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle.

One method of assessing the attractiveness of high-yield bonds is by comparing their yields to US Treasuries, which are considered one of the safest assets in the financial market. Currently, PHB's 30-day yield stands at slightly under 7%, around 270 basis points higher than what investors could earn on a 10-year Treasury bond. However, with the yield curve currently inverted, investors can now obtain over 5% on Treasury bills, which closely aligns with the yield generated by junk bonds. In my opinion, investors now have the option to hold onto what is essentially cash and receive a risk-free yield of over 5%, which represents a more appealing value proposition than chasing higher yields by risking potential losses on the principal in the event of a financial downturn.

It's important to note that this issue extends beyond PHB; the high-yield corporate market, in general, doesn't offer an intriguing value proposition at the moment. Spreads between junk bonds and Treasuries have been narrowing in recent months and are currently at their lowest point in 2023.

Invictus Research has observed a divergence between credit spreads and the ISM Manufacturing PMI. This divergence also occurred in the late 90s, 2007, and late 2019. On each occasion, high-yield spreads eventually widened at an accelerated pace once it became evident that the economy was slowing down and the markets faced the potential for a recession. I believe we are currently in a favorable position where we haven't experienced significant stress, but investors should bear in mind that credit spreads have a tendency to widen abruptly once the downturn gains momentum.

According to Deutsche Bank, spreads are currently in line with pre-recession historical values. It is expected for spreads to increase three months prior to the onset of a downturn, which could explain the complacency in the corporate junk credit space. This also indicates that financial stress in the market is currently limited.

At a time when many market participants are becoming convinced of an impending soft landing, it's precisely now that we are witnessing an alarming increase in bankruptcy filings, while the net charge-off rate on commercial and industrial loans remains low. Bankruptcy filings have historically preceded widening credit spreads, and I firmly believe that this time will be no exception. Overall, I think that high-yield credit spreads are rich at the moment, presenting a favorable opportunity for short sellers to capitalize on the incoming economic slowdown.

Key Takeaways

Treasury bills presently provide a yield slightly above 5%, which aligns with PHB's yield but without the risk to the principal amount invested. In this context, I hold the perspective that the high-yield market as a whole lacks attractiveness, as evidenced by diminishing spreads in recent months. With bankruptcy filings on the rise and historical trends indicating the possibility of spreads widening, I see PHB as a high-risk low reward type of opportunity, making it a good short candidate.