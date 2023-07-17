Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crispr Therapeutics: An Interesting Company In A Still Developing Field

Jul. 17, 2023 3:02 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Jacob Braun profile picture
Jacob Braun
1.86K Followers

Summary

  • CRISPR Therapeutics, a biotech company specializing in gene-based medicines, has submitted applications to the FDA for its lead product, Exa-cel, a gene-edited cell therapy for severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.
  • Despite promising results from two pivotal trials of Exa-cel, the company's stock has been under pressure, falling from its 52-week high of $86.95 in February to $56.91 as of July 14, 2023.
  • The company faces several risks and challenges.

DNA helix

byakkaya

I give CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) a hold. It is an exciting company but in a new field's very early stages of development. I might miss out on any potential gains by sitting on the sideline and seeing what happens, but I

This article was written by

Jacob Braun profile picture
Jacob Braun
1.86K Followers
To follow all work, follow my Twitter @realjacobbraun

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.