Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview: Expecting Strong Numbers But Stock Is Pricey

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.62K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft Corporation is set to report its Q4 results for the period ending June 30th, 2023, after hours on Thursday, July 27th.
  • The company has consistently beaten EPS estimates 11 times and revenue estimates 10 times, indicating strong performance.
  • Despite strong earnings history and technical strength, it is hard to recommend buying the stock heading into earnings.
  • Guidance and tone towards AI initiatives are likely to determine the stock's direction post earnings.

Microsoft logo

jewhyte

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is set to report results for its Q4 that ended June 30th, 2023 after hours on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Microsoft to report an EPS of $2.55 on revenue of $55.42 billion. Should Microsoft meet these numbers, that would represent an

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.62K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

cytonychang profile picture
cytonychang
Today, 3:33 PM
Comments (279)
Earnings Whisper has July 25th, not 27th
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 3:27 PM
Premium
Comments (1.74K)
Own Microsoft for 12+ years and have done well with this 14 bagger however it’s difficult to get excited at 36 times forward earnings on a 200 billion revenue company. That said I expect Microsoft to continue to do well into the future and to reward investors with another double digit dividend increase
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 3:30 PM
Premium
Comments (9.42K)
@Jlexus1953 I started buying during the Ballmer flat stock for years era.. so glad I just kept buying! Right? He was so smart to hold and enjoy the ride.. his net worth $16 billion when he left to now $100 billion? Good move!
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 3:25 PM
Premium
Comments (9.42K)
Can't wait to see what kind of dividend increase we get!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.