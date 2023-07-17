Eoneren

Introduction

One of my biggest weaknesses is the technology sector. Not only is it hard to find good dividend growth stocks, as companies either have a very low yield and high growth or a high yield and very slow growth, but the sector tends to be prone to tremendous disruption risks.

While I would make the case that a lot of the stocks in my portfolio are tech-focused companies, I own zero stocks that are officially members of the technology sector.

In this article, I'll present a stock that has been on my radar for a long time.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is a fascinating company. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, this giant is known for products like TurboTax and MailChimp, which have turned the INTU ticker into a terrific compounder.

While INTU is the wrong pick for income-focused investors, it's a great business for dividend growth investors looking for technology compounders.

As we'll discuss in this article, the company has everything needed to continue its past performance. It's investing in new capabilities, using AI to improve its existing portfolio, and entering new markets that could come with tremendous (organic) growth potential.

So, let's get to it!

A Technology Compounder

I try to balance my coverage of high-yield investments with low-yield, fast-growth investments, and everything in between.

While most compounders tend to come with disappointing yields, they shine thanks to their ability to deliver outperforming returns. Essentially, this helps investors, as they can (if everything goes right) sell these investments at higher profits in the future and rotate the proceeds into high-yield investments to retire.

So, what's a compounder?

Technically, it's a stock with terrific returns that outperforms the market. Companies whose stock prices look like an exponential function.

Math Insight

Morgan Stanley (MS) used a more sophisticated definition in one of its articles (emphasis added):

We define compounders as companies with high-quality, franchise businesses, ideally with recurring revenues, built on dominant and durable intangible assets, which possess pricing power and low capital intensity. When evaluating these companies, we focus on franchise quality and durability, financial strength, industry position, and management quality.

Once a company has some of these qualities (or all of them), it becomes easy to gain market share and outperform economic growth over time, resulting in fantastic stock market returns.

That's where INTU comes in.

Looking at the past performance, we see that INTU has returned 18.3% per year since 1994, turning $10,000 into $1.4 million. If you are a long-term investor in INTU, I want to congratulate you at this point!

Portfolio Visualizer

Even better, this performance has been very consistent. Looking at the table below, we see that the stock has outperformed the market on a very consistent basis - albeit with elevated volatility.

Portfolio Visualizer

On top of that, the company has a steadily growing dividend.

Currently, INTU shares yield 0.6%, which is a major issue for income-focused investors. However, this dividend has grown by 14.9% per year over the past five years. It's backed by a 22% payout ratio.

Data by YCharts

While this dividend doesn't make a huge difference, it shows how fast INTU is still growing.

This brings me to the next part of this article.

Why INTU Remains In A Great Spot

On the stock market, there's something like past performances are no guarantee of future results. So, telling you that INTU did well in the past increases the odds that it may do well in the future, but we need more data before we can make that assumption.

With a market cap of $136 billion, INTU is a giant in its business. According to its 10-K, Intuit is a company that focuses on empowering consumers and small businesses through financial management, compliance, and marketing products and services.

The company's mission is to power prosperity worldwide by utilizing technology to provide three core benefits to their customers: increasing their financial resources, saving them time by automating tasks, and ensuring confidence in their financial decisions. In other words, making life easier for companies that prefer to focus on their core business instead of annoying financial tasks.

Hence, Intuit's global technology platforms, including TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, assist customers in managing their finances, attracting and retaining customers, saving money, reducing debt, and facilitating easy and confident tax filing.

USD in Million 2021 Weight 2022 Weight Small Business & Self-employed 4,688 48.7 % 6,460 50.8 % Consumer 3,563 37.0 % 3,915 30.8 % Credit Karma 865 9.0 % 1,805 14.2 % ProConnect 517 5.4 % 546 4.3 % Click to enlarge

As we might assume, given the stock price performance we just discussed, the company's products are doing very well.

After the pandemic, the company exceeded 100 million customers, which is up more than 3x since 2010.

Intuit

Even better, the company believes that it still has a lot of room to grow. It estimates that its total addressable market ("TAM") is roughly 240 million consumers and 75 million businesses.

Intuit

While TAM estimates need to be taken with a grain of salt - it's an easy way to make it look like a business has a ton of growth ahead - INTU does have the plans that make it likely that it can get a bigger piece of the cake.

For example, during this year's Bank of America Global Technology Conference, the company highlighted Credit Karma's successful customer acquisition strategy, emphasizing that the platform has 120 million validated members.

The focus has been on expanding the brand beyond credit by venturing into alternative verticals such as credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, and more.

Essentially, Credit Karma aims to drive engagement and add value to users through innovative features like Karma Drive, a telematics product that scores driving behavior to provide auto insurance discounts - although this gives me some serious Big Brother Is Watching You vibes.

INTU believes that its ability to simplify processes and provide real-time information, such as pre-qualifying users for mortgages and refinancing, is expected to transform the industry.

Intuit

Having said that, Credit Karma has a long-term revenue growth target of 20% to 25%, which relies on multiple key drivers. These include user growth, increased engagement driven by innovative products, higher revenue per transaction as the company expands into new verticals, and penetration rates in each vertical.

With the current adoption rates at around 7% for mature verticals and below 1% for nascent ones, Credit Karma sees significant growth potential in the market.

Note that innovative products include the adoption of AI.

During the aforementioned BofA conference, the company explained that it has been focusing on AI for the past five years and aims to be an AI-driven financial platform, which is a big statement.

The company emphasized the importance of data and context in financial services and how Credit Karma's platform leverages its extensive consumer financial information to provide personalized recommendations.

This includes the significance of capabilities in a financial agent, enabling tasks like moving money and applying for products directly through the platform.

INTU believes that these elements will transform the industry and provide consumers with a simplified and context-aware financial experience.

In fact, the company's AI strategy is based on three key areas:

An Open Platform: It all starts with having a platform, to begin with. As we discussed in this article, Intuit recognizes the power of partnerships and aims to create an open, collaborative platform that integrates with partners to deliver maximum value and benefits to customers. I believe this is somewhat similar to building a large user base to fuel growth. Application of AI: AI enables Intuit to automate, predict, and personalize customer experiences. They utilize machine learning to build decision engines and algorithms, transform compliance rules into code using knowledge engineering, and revolutionize customer interactions through natural language processing. Incorporating Experts: To address customers' lack of confidence, Intuit plans to bring experts onto its platform, scaling the intelligence of its products. By connecting customers with real experts, Intuit aims to solve this problem and deliver significant benefits.

Headwinds & Outlook

INTU is a cyclical business that is dependent on the health of small businesses. However, its business isn't as cyclical as companies that depend on stuff like capital goods, transportation services, commodities, and related. After all, financial accounting is always needed.

While small business optimism has improved, it remains at very low levels, which is in line with other indicators like manufacturing sentiment, the yield curve, and similar indicators.

Bloomberg

Despite these headwinds, INTU is doing well.

While 3Q23 revenue growth was 7%, lower than expected due to a unique tax season, operating income and earnings per share exceeded guidance. The Small Business and Self-Employed Group saw strong growth of 21% during this quarter.

In addition to hiking its dividend by 15%, the company repurchased stock worth more than $480 million and raised its fiscal 2023 expectations, which include:

Total company revenue growth of 12-13%,

GAAP operating income growth of 19-20%,

non-GAAP operating income growth of 21%,

GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of 7-8%, and

non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of 20%.

Looking at free cash flow estimates - one of my favorite financial metrics - analysts are buying the company's growth story. Until the end of 2025, annual free cash flow growth is expected to average 16%, which doesn't just protect double-digit dividend growth, but also shows that the company is likely to maintain the growth rates it reported in the past.

Leo Nelissen

Now, the question is, what about the valuation?

Valuation

INTU is up 24% year-to-date. The stock is roughly 30% below its all-time high.

At this point, INTU is trading at 29x next year's expected free cash flow. When adding that INTU is trading at 24.5x NTM EBITDA, I believe that the stock is fairly valued - incorporating its growth potential in my assessment.

Data by YCharts

Analysts seem to agree, as the stock carries a $491 consensus price target, which is 1% above the current price.

Having said that, I would not start a full position in INTU at these prices. As much as I like the bull case, the valuation, and the stock price chart (it looks very bullish), the economy is doing poorly, and prolonged elevated interest rates could hurt (small) businesses.

FINVIZ

Hence, interested buyers might be better off buying in intervals. Gradual buying will allow investors to average down if things go south and provide them with a foot in the door in case stocks continue to rally.

This is how I usually deal with new investments in times of mixed macro signals.

Takeaway

INTU, a technology compounder, has proven to be an exceptional stock for dividend growth investors seeking exposure to the technology sector.

Despite the challenges of finding dividend growth stocks in this sector, INTU stands out as a fantastic business for long-term investors.

With consistent double-digit annual returns since 1994, it has demonstrated its ability to outperform the market and generate impressive returns.

While its current yield of 0.6% may not appeal to income-focused investors, the company's dividend has grown at a rate of 14.9% per year over the past five years, indicating its ongoing growth trajectory.

INTU's commitment to investing in new capabilities, utilizing AI, and entering new markets, positions it well for continued success.

Although the valuation appears fair, cautious investors may opt to gradually accumulate shares, given the uncertain economic conditions.