Highwoods Properties: Buy This Underrated Dividend Payer

Bulgac/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

There's a saying we like to use in the military when things get tough or some negative news came down from the higher ups or when you get yelled at by your boss because their boss yelled at them. Or when the deployment gets extended an extra few months, and now you have to go break the bad news to your team. We say, "things roll downhill" but instead of things, we use another word I can't say here.

It's no secret that the office REIT space has been beaten down over the last few years. The pandemic happened and many offices became vacant because of the work-from-home culture. And while this is beneficial for businesses because of cost-savings on things like limited lease payments, reduced operating costs, and increased employee retention; it hurt several quality office REITs in the process, things rolled downhill. Throw in things like inflation and supply chain issues and it spelled disaster for many in the sector. But in the article I explain why even though the office REIT sector has been beaten down, now is a great opportunity to invest in a quality REIT like Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW). Like the great Warren Buffett said "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful."

Why HIW?

HIW is an office REIT who owns and manages properties in the Best Business Districts (BBDs), the most sought-after locations in fast growing cities. These include cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Orlando, and Tampa. They also have approximately 2,000 customers and lease their offices to several big name companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Pfizer (PFE), and Bank of America (BAC), their biggest tenant.

HIW investor presentation

95% of HIW's properties are located in the Sun Belt region. This is a very important part of their strategy as this region has experienced 2.0x times more employment growth vs the US average and 2.5x more population growth as well since 2015. Nine of the nation's fastest growing cities were in the South. Southern states are known to be cheaper (for business) and that may be why many Southern states are seeing exponential growth rates in recent years.

HIW investor presentation

Pandemic Aftershock

Although COVID happened at the beginning of 2020, it's apparent the office REIT sector is still feeling the after effects. Prior to COVID, HIW reported year-end occupancy of 91% with a high of 92.3%. Since then occupancy has dropped below 90% at 89.6% as of Q1 2023 with a weighted average lease-term of 6 years.

HIW investor presentation 2020

While the REIT has seen its occupancy rating dip, it has been able to consistently grow its cash flow and FFO even during the pandemic. Even though the sector fell on hard times, HIW delivered FFO of $3.58 in 2020, $3.77 in 2021, and $4.03 in 2022. HIW has had 12 years consecutive FFO growth, something very few companies can say they've done, especially in the office sector. However, in Q1 2023 earnings, management stated they expect full-year FFO to come in at $3.68 to $3.82, a slight drop from last year.

Are Office REITs Doomed?

While the office sector is still trying to recover from the pandemic, I believe HIW is a quality stock with a strong balance sheet and a BBB credit rating. The REIT sector continues to experience hardships even after COVID. I compare HIW to some of the most popular REITs here on Seeking Alpha and as you can see all were down over 30%. Only Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) had a positive return over the same 3-year time period.

Seeking Alpha

As a dividend investor I look at a stock's total return over at least a 5-year period as I plan to hold my stocks forever. So the 5-year and 10-year total return is an important metric I like to look at when investing. As seen below HIW's 10-year return has been positive unlike its peers. Only Easterly Government Properties (DEA) had a higher return during the same period.

Seeking Alpha

Office Space Will Look Different

During the next FED meeting scheduled July 25-26 many are expecting them to raise rates another .25 bps. With the higher for longer environment as promised, HIW could face more risks if more tenants default on rent payments. This could potentially affect FFO growth in the near future. There's also the risk of the adopted work-from-home strategy lots of businesses have implemented. It remains to be seen if this will continue over the long-term. In my opinion, there will always been a need for office spaces but the adopted remote work by businesses will have an impact in the near-term. Roughly a third of workers than can work remotely are doing so all the time. And while this is up from 7% prior to COVID, more and more people continue to return to the office every year. The remote work schedule also has taken a bit of a dive recently as many businesses have now implemented a hybrid schedule for their employees.

Valuation & Dividend

On March 15th, 2022, one day prior to the FED's first rate hike, HIW traded at a price of $43.66 and has since dropped by almost 42% to less than $26. HIW currently has a P/AFFO ratio of 10.5, down significantly from its 5-year average of 17.4. It also has a current dividend yield of almost 8%, which is a whopping 72% above its 5-year average. I believe this stock is grossly undervalued right now and investors looking for income in the near future will be happy with buying this REIT right now. HIW has not raised its dividend since 2021 but also maintained its dividend during both the pandemic and the 08'-09' recession.

Simply Safe Dividends

Investors looking to start a position in this REIT should not expect a lot of growth but the dividend is safe in my opinion. During Q1 earnings HIW delivered a healthy FFO of $0.98, a $0.02 increase or 2% increase from Q4 '22. As stated earlier, management expects full year FFO to come in between $3.68 to $3.82. Even on the lower end of its guidance and annual dividend of $2.00, this puts the payout ratio well-below the REIT sector average at 54%. I expect HIW to beat analysts' expectations and deliver in the range of $3.74 to $3.85. I believe management is being conservative as they have been in the past. For the past two years HIW exceeded analysts' expectations and beat by $0.11 in '21 and $0.05 in '22.

Underrated Balance Sheet

One other thing I like about HIW besides the yield is the company's underrated balance sheet. I think because of its sector, investors often overlook the strength of HIW's management and balance sheet. I really like that the company has well-laddered debt maturities. HIW has no debt maturities until Q4 2025 and a current Net Debt to EBITDA of 5.9x, which is below the office REIT sector average. It also had $685 million of existing liquidity, and this amount increased to $725 million following the redemption of their preferred equity investment in the McKinney & Olive JV.

HIW investor presentation

Significant Discount To NAV

Analysts have a fair value price target of $45, 76% above the stock's current price of $25.54 at time of writing. While the overall REIT index has seen negative returns over the last year and many REITS have yet to recover, HIW still managed to slightly grow its NAV during the same period and grow it by 3.4% over the last 12 years. Looking at the chart you can see the stock is trading at a significant discount to its NAV. HIW's 5-year average yield is 4.56%, roughly 72% below its current yield of 7.83%.

HIW investor presentation

Catalysts

In a recession HIW could potentially see a rise in its portfolio vacancies. But with their long track record and experienced management, they've dealt with this issue before, in 2000 and 2008. Through it all they've managed to execute. But like in any economic downturn, there's always an opportunity. During the GFC, HIW stated that they managed to buy a lot of great office buildings. If a recession does occur like many are predicting, HIW could again take advantage and add several incredible properties selling at a discount to its portfolio. One thing great management teams learn is patience and I think HIW can take advantage in another recession.

Investor Takeaway

I believe HIW is a great REIT for investors looking for income during the current high interest rate environment. Although the office REIT sector is considered risky and has been beaten down, HIW has continued to deliver FFO and NAV growth in the three years since the start of COVID. With a nearly 8% yield investors get a high-quality stock whose yield exceeds the rate of bonds and CD's currently. HIW also has an investment-grade rating of BBB and well-laddered debt maturities with no debt maturing until Q4 2025. Investors looking for somewhere to park their cash get a quarterly dividend of $0.50 that is not in danger of being cut in my view, and is well-covered by HIW's FFO and safe payout ratio.