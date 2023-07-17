Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The S&P 500 Rises As Inflation Data, Fed Put End Of Rate Hikes In Sight

Summary

  • Inflation came in lower than expected, which increased the likelihood the Federal Reserve's series of rate hikes that began in March 2022 is now much nearer its end.
  • The CME Group's FedWatch Tool anticipates the Federal Reserve will hike the Federal Funds Rate by just a quarter point to a target range of 5.25-5.50% when it meets on 26 July.
  • The FedWatch Tool goes on to indicate investors expect the Fed to pursue a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals during 2024.

A dovish inflation report lifted the S&P 500 (SPX) during the trading week ending on Friday, 14 July 2023. The index rose 2.4% from the previous week's close to end the week at 4505.42.

Inflation came in lower than

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

