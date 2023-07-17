Dragon Claws

Introduction

After discussing a number of low-yielding total return stocks, it's time to give income-seeking investors a great pick. In this case, I want to discuss a company I have neglected for way too long. While I do not own NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN), a lot of people I deal with and/or advise have a stake in this 5.1%-yielding REIT giant.

While I'm not the biggest fan of retail real estate due to the significant (secular) risks facing the industry, NNN is a terrific REIT with a great business model, healthy financials, and a lot of tailwinds that will make it likely that the NNN ticker remains a trusted source of steadily rising income for millions of investors.

So, let's dive into the details!

NNN Is A Terrific REIT

With a market cap of roughly $8 billion, NNN is the sixth-largest retail-focused REIT in the United States.

As of the end of 2022, the company's assets consist of 3,411 properties across 48 states, covering roughly 35,010,000 square feet of gross leasable area.

Nearly 99% of the properties are leased, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years, which is terrific news and a great indication of stability.

NNN REIT

As its ticker already suggests, the company's properties are leased to tenants under triple net leases, where tenants are responsible for property expenses such as insurance, maintenance, and taxes.

According to Investopedia, there are two main benefits that come with a triple net lease strategy (emphasis added):

A triple net lease provides a reliable and predictable source of income.

With a triple net lease, the burden of managing utility expenses, repair costs, taxes, property management expenses, and related issues rests on the tenant. This arrangement allows the landlord to dedicate more time and attention to their core business activities, reducing management complexities.

Having said that, and with regard to the company's assets, NNN had only 20 vacant assets at the end of the first quarter, one less than the year-end, indicating a high level of interest from strong national and regional tenants.

Furthermore, 91% of leases up for renewal during the quarter were extended.

Despite some large bankruptcies, the portfolio remained resilient, with Bed Bath & Beyond's (OTCPK:BBBYQ) bankruptcy filing leading to increased interest in NNN's assets due to their quality, which is remarkable.

NNN REIT

The high-quality aspect didn't just happen. It's the result of an airtight strategy consisting of a number of pillars that include a focus on companies that allow for better pricing opportunities over usually very long lease terms with opportunities for credit improvement.

In this regard, the company differentiates itself from operators that mainly rent to investment-grade companies. While that may come with more stability, it somewhat pressures pricing power, as major operators like Walmart (WMT) know they are highly desired among REITs. They have a ton of negotiation power.

NNN REIT

I believe NNN gains pricing power without sacrificing the quality of its assets - as recent developments show.

Furthermore, the company focuses on companies that are less impacted by e-commerce, which is a major threat to smaller retail companies.

Looking at the overview of its largest tenants, we see that the company owns a lot of convenience stores, automotive service shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. I have to say these assets are highly appealing to me.

NNN REIT

In the first quarter, the company acquired 43 properties, which amounts to roughly $155 million.

These acquisitions were primarily sale-leaseback transactions ("SLB").

What this means is that companies sell the building they own to a company like NNN. They get the cash and pay a monthly lease. It's a bit comparable to taking out a loan. Hence, especially in times when companies need cash, SLB-focused companies like NNN benefit, as they can get their hands on some fantastic assets.

The properties NNN bought in 1Q23 had an average lease duration of 19 years and an initial cap rate of 7%. The initial cap rate for the quarter was 40 basis points wider than the previous quarter, indicating a slowing rate of increase.

However, NNN anticipates that cap rates will stabilize, assuming a settled macroeconomic environment.

Speaking of the current environment, one issue is elevated rates. This is weighing on REITs, which use debt to grow.

However, just like its portfolio, NNN has a fantastic balance sheet. NNN ended the first quarter with $209 million drawn on its $1.1 billion line of credit, which indicates a lot of excess liquidity. Also, with no significant debt maturities until 2024, the company was well-positioned to fund its remaining acquisition guidance for 2023 without running into any issues.

NNN REIT

Adding to that, the weighted average debt maturity is roughly 13 years, including the aforementioned bank line. Almost all of the outstanding debt is fixed-rate debt, except for its credit line, which represents about 5% of the total debt load.

Financial metrics indicate that the net debt to gross book assets ratio is flat at 40.4% compared to year-end, and the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 5.3x as of March 31, 2023. Interest coverage and fixed charge coverage were reported as 4.7x for the first quarter of 2023.

The NNN Dividend & Stock Price Performance

NNN is a dividend aristocrat, as it has hiked its dividend for more than 25 consecutive years. In fact, NNN has hiked its dividend for 34 consecutive years. This includes the Great Financial Crisis and the pandemic.

NNN REIT

The most recent hike was announced on July 14, when the company hiked by 2.7%. Hence, it's 34 consecutive years instead of 33, as seen in the chart above.

This dividend is well-covered.

The AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) dividend payout ratio for the first quarter of 2023 was roughly 67%.

Free cash flow funded 31% of the total acquisitions made in the first quarter.

In the first quarter, AFFO was up 3.8%.

Having said that, NNN is NO total return star. Over the past ten years, the stock has returned just 84%, which includes reinvested dividends. While the company is beating the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), it is lagging behind the S&P 500 by quite a wide margin. I expect that to continue.

Data by YCharts

However, the S&P 500 has a 1.5% yield. NNN has a well-covered 5.1% yield.

The fact that it has a juicy yield and the ability to outperform its peers is enough for me to rate it a good buy for investors seeking income from high-quality companies.

If I were dependent on income, I would be a buyer of NNN.

Valuation

On a full-year basis, the company expects a core FFO of $3.14 to $3.20 per share. AFFO is estimated to be between $3.19 and $3.25 per share.

Hence, the company is trading at 13.6x the midpoint of core FFO guidance. This is fair, given the longer-term valuation range. Not overvalued and also not undervalued - unless the company were to aggressively hike its guidance, which I do not expect.

Data by YCharts

The current median sector valuation is 13.2x FFO. I believe the narrow premium of NNN is fully warranted.

Takeaway

NNN stands out as a compelling income play for dividend investors. Despite my initial reservations about the retail real estate industry, NNN proves to be a standout choice with its strong business model, robust financials, and favorable market conditions.

With a vast portfolio of leased properties, a long average remaining lease term, and a focus on triple net leases, NNN offers a reliable and predictable source of income.

The company's emphasis on high-quality assets, strategic tenant selection, and resistance to e-commerce threats further solidify its appeal.

As a dividend aristocrat, NNN has consistently increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years, demonstrating its commitment to shareholder returns.

With a well-covered 5.1% yield and the potential to outperform its peers, NNN presents an attractive option for income-seeking investors.

Despite its modest total return performance, its ability to generate income makes it a worthy investment choice.