Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHG: Cheaply Priced Expenses, Richly Priced Holdings

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.31K Followers

Summary

  • Schwab's US Large Cap Growth ETF seems to have gained popularity due to its low expense ratio and strong performance, despite trailing behind Invesco's QQQ Trust.
  • SCHG is heavily concentrated in technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary sectors, exposing investors to company-specific risks. Top holdings show revenue growth but some concerns regarding operating margins.
  • Despite the growth stocks appearing richly priced, SCHG offers a cost-effective option for growth exposure, but investors should carefully analyze individual holdings and assess risks.

Brave cheerful boy in superhero cape and mask clenching his fist pretending to fly on blue background. Strong kid ready to save the world with his superpowers

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Ohhh growth stocks, how I love you, and oh how I hate you. In 2020, you provided me with the growth I needed to buck the COVID slowdown, but in 2022, you crushed me. Why must you treat me so, oh growth stocks?

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.31K Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Mr. Gumbo profile picture
Mr. Gumbo
Today, 4:27 PM
Comments (994)
Thank you for the article! I own schd, schg, and voo, I intend to move toward the 50/50 schd/schg portfolio as time goes on.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.