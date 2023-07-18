Buy These High-Yield Blue-Chip Bargains, And Your Retirement Should Thank You

courtneyk

The stock market has been off to the races this year, soaring 18% for the S&P Index (SP500) and 43% for the Nasdaq 100-Index (NDX).

Ycharts

And since the October lows, the results have been even better.

Ycharts

This looks like the face-ripping bull market rally you normally see in the first year following a bear market low.

Charlie Bilello

If this is a new bull market, we could expect a potentially significantly higher upside through October 2023. If that were the case, new record highs that officially end the bear market are coming soon.

Ycharts

Does the S&P have another 5% rally left to take out new highs? If earnings season is good, then possibly.

What about a continued rally during the rest of the year? That depends on what happens with the economy in 2024.

The "Soft Landing" Stock Market

Wall Street is more convinced than ever that inflation is subsiding. That’s giving investors hope that the Federal Reserve might pull off what once seemed impossible: containing pricing pressures without tipping the economy into recession." - WSJ.

Whether or not the October low proves to be the final low comes down to one question: Is there going to be a recession?

Ritholtz Wealth Management

The answer is almost certainly not if there is a recession in 2023.

If the recession arrives in 2024, and a new record high in 2023, we'd have a brand new bear market, and October was the low of this non-recessionary bear market.

The 2024 bear market would be the 4th in six years.

First, let's consider the case for the mythical "soft landing" the market is currently pricing in. Never in history has inflation started from 5+%, and the Fed was able to tame it without a recession.

Could this be the first time? Possibly, we've seen a lot of unprecedented things in this Pandemic. But I wouldn't consider unprecedented things, likely base cases for investment planning purposes.

The triumph of hope over experience" - Oscar Wilde.

WSJ

For now, the recession has avoided recession.

Two negative quarters of growth due to trade and inventory fluctuations

that is NOT the official NBER definition of a recession

it never has been; that's just a rule of thumb Wall Street uses

We still think it’s coming,” said Jason Ware, chief investment officer of Albion Financial Group, regarding a recession. He added that a downturn would likely hit corporate profits, again sending stocks lower." - WSJ.

What does the latest economic data show?

David Rice

Eighteen economic indicators were compared to their 30-year average (baseline) and plotted with the rate of change over the last month.

red dot = mean of coordinates the average of all 18

green dot is the leading indicator of where the green dot is likely headed in 3 months.

This means the latest economic data is positive, showing a sharp acceleration in growth rates. The monthly economic data supports the "soft landing," or so it might first appear.

David Rice

The leading indicators point to a continued high risk of recession in three months.

3.9% above base-line has usually meant recession in 6 weeks.

So that means the current monthly economic data is saying, "in three months, we'll likely be one to two months from recession."

The monthly data says the recession is being pushed back, but not necessarily canceled.

Weekly (Real-Time) Data Says Recession Is Still On

New Deal Democrat ("NDD") is the SA economic guru, who has picked up the mantle (and the models) of the legendary Jeff Miller (RIP).

NDD now tracks dozens of weekly, real-time, economic indicators, and here is what his latest weekly update concludes.

The “Recession Warning,” which began at the end of November this year, remains, as all three of my primary systems remain consistent with a near-term recession. The big decline in gas prices late last year and the pent-up demand from supply backlogs in vehicle production and house construction are the most likely reasons why it has not occurred - at least not yet." - NDD.

This isn't surprising given that historically consumer spending peaks 18 months after the first Fed hike.

Daily Shot

That would mean, historically speaking, we'd expect peak consumer spending, which is 70% of the U.S. economy, to occur in September.

That would mean that starting in October, we would expect the first report of falling year-over-year consumer spending, and by year-end, the November report would signal further deterioration.

Last week I wrote that “weekly consumer spending and tax withholding continue to be of particular importance.” This week, consumer spending measures (Redbook and OpenTable) were negative for the first time. Tax withholding remains positive. Should that turn negative as well, it would be a powerful signal that we don’t need to wait any longer for a contraction to begin." - NDD.

We have the first reports of falling consumer spending already. This should be no shock, given that credit card rates have never been higher.

Daily Shot

One more rate hike in July is a virtual certainty.

CME Group

The bond market now expects the Fed to start cutting in March, because inflation will be plunging by then, due to a recession beginning in Q1 2024.

At the same time, the continued improvement in the short leading indicators suggests that any recession is likely to be either short or not very deep." - NDD.

The data says it will be a short (six-month) and shallow recession.

A reminder that the 3m-10yr yield curve, which five Fed studies indicate is the most accurate recession predictor in history, inverted on October 31st, 2022.

Halloween, spooky isn't it;)

That means that the bond market was signaling a 100% probability of recession between June 31st, 2023, and July 31st, 2024

The historical recession window just began and has one year to run, before we can say that, as Deutsche Bank, "historically unprecedented" avoidance of a recession with this many Fed rate hikes has likely occurred.

Don't Forget Valuations Make No Sense

I've been showing the Bloomberg Consensus S&P Bear Market Bottom Scenario model for several weeks.

Weekly Decline In S&P EPS Consensus Last Week's EPS Consensus Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth 0.00% $206.58 2021 $206.58 50.43% 0.00% $215.93 2022 $215.93 4.53% -0.45% $219.09 2023 $218.10 1.00% -0.31% $245.20 2024 $244.45 12.08% -0.14% $274.26 2025 $273.87 12.04% Recession-Adjusted Forward PE Historical 2024 EPS (Including Recession) 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation 21.18 $212.67 $232.80 19.354 14.99% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal, Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation Tool.)

If there is no recession, and earnings come in exactly as expected, then the S&P 500 is "just" 15% overvalued.

If we get a recession, which remains likely given the current monthly and weekly economic data, stocks are 25% historically overvalued.

Bloomberg S&P Bear Market Consensus Scenarios (April 2024 Recession Start, July 2024 Market Bottom)

Earnings Decline S&P Trough Earnings Historical Trough PE Of 14 (13 to 15 range) Decline From Current Level Peak Decline From Record Highs (Jan 4th, 2022) 0% 261 3652 18.9% -24.2% 5% consensus 248 3469 23.0% -28.0% 10% 235 3287 27.0% -31.8% 13% (average since WWII) 227 3177 29.5% -34.1% 15% 222 3104 31.1% -35.6% 20% (Morgan Stanley) 209 2922 35.2% -39.4% Click to enlarge

(Source: Bloomberg, DK S&P 500 Valuation Tool.)

What if we avoid a recession? What would that likely mean for the S&P 500 12 months from now?

Bloomberg S&P Bear Market Consensus Scenarios (No Recession, Unprecedented "Soft Landing") July 2024

Earnings Decline S&P Trough Earnings Historical Trough PE Of 16.9 (25 and 45 year average) Decline From Current Level Peak Decline From Record Highs 0% 261 4408 2.2% -8.5% 5% 248 4188 7.0% -13.1% 10% 235 3968 11.9% -17.7% 13% 227 3835 14.9% -20.4% 15% 222 3747 16.8% -22.2% 20% 209 3527 21.7% -26.8% Click to enlarge

(Source: Bloomberg, DK S&P 500 Valuation Tool.)

The good news is that if the unprecedented happens, stocks would be justified trading at 4,400 in a year, just 9% lower.

Daily Shot

Oxford Economics is much more bearish, expecting a plunge to 3,600 within the coming months, followed by a disappointing 1.4% annual return for the U.S. stock market (from here) through 2030.

a lost decade for stocks.

In other words, this market rally is not justified by the fundamentals.

Even when rates were zero, 19.4X forward earnings didn't make sense.

Now rates are 5%, headed to 5.25%, and Fed Governor Waller is confident they will go to 5.5% in September before the Fed is done hiking.

Daily Shot

And Fed President Kashkari, the formerly most dovish Fed President, wants rates hiked 25 basis points every meeting for the rest of the year.

Just Because The Market Is Stupid Doesn't Mean You Can't Be Smart

The Nasdaq's historical P/E over the last 20 years has averaged 20X. This is the market-determined fair value for large-cap tech.

The 12-month forward P/E for the Nasdaq is now 27, a 35% historical premium.

Even if we avoid recession, which the data does not support, chasing momentum in big-cap tech is not reasonable and prudent; it's speculative.

There are two times in a man's life he should not speculate, when he can't afford to, and when he can." - Mark Twain.

Assuming no recession, the S&P's 15% premium is not as stupid but pretty silly as well.

But it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. Just take a look at some of the incredible bargains you can buy right now, in this overvalued, irrational market.

But what if you want the deepest value, the best bargains? Well, that's what I'm about to show you.

I screened for the most undervalued, non-speculative, investment-grade dividend stocks, and the two best deals are:

British American: The Best Blue-Chip Deal On Wall Street

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has seen its yield steadily rise due to the dividend growth dependability of a global aristocrat, with a 23-year streak and recovery in the British Pound.

In September 2022, the mini-budget crisis saw 50-year UK bonds crash 50% in two days, and the Pound fall to 1.03, the lowest in history.

Long-term economists think the Pound will stabilize at 1.3. Well, it's now back to 1.3.

I pointed out this opportunity for BTI's soaring dividend in dollar terms in December of 2022, precisely because of this currency effect.

Now, the stock hasn't responded.

Ycharts

But the fundamentals remain firmly intact. The dividend is very safe; a growth consensus of 4.9% is far below the 11% it started the year at; however, at 6.7X forward earnings, BTI is a screaming bargain.

How undervalued is BTI?

According to Ben Graham, a company at 6.7X earnings and cash-adjusted earnings is priced for -3.6% growth forever. BTI is expected to grow at 5% over time, and management says 7% to 9%.

The average private equity deal, which strives to generate 12% to 20% long-term returns, is 11.3X cash-adjusted earnings.

The average Shark Tank deal is 7X earnings!

If you buy BTI today, you get a better deal than Mark Cuban on Shark Tank!

FAST Graphs, FactSet

BTI's 50% discount means that if it grows as expected and returns to market-determined historical fair value by the end of 2025, you're looking at a potential 150% return or 45% annually.

British American 2025 consensus return potential: 45% annually

Joel Greenblatt: 40% annual returns for 21 years

Peter Lynch: 30% annual returns for 13 years

Warren Buffett: 20% annual returns for 58 years.

Do you think the S&P has a chance of 150% returns in the next 1.5 years? Not unless we get the largest US stock market bubble in history. One that results in a 39.5X forward P/E.

25.5X forward P/E is the record set in March 2000 when the S&P hit a record 50% historical premium.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 93% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN global aristocrat

DK safety score: 100% very safe dividend (1.0% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $67.44

Current price: $33.05

Discount to fair value: 51%

DK rating: potential Buffett-style "fat pitch" ultra value buy

Yield: 9.1%

Long-term growth consensus: 4.9%

Consensus long-term return potential: 14.0%.

Northern Trust: The 2nd Best Blue-Chip Bargain On Wall Street

Seeking Alpha

UBS pulled its buy rating from Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) on Friday, causing the price to plunge 7%. Those are purely 12-month (short-term) expense-related concerns, not UBS saying this is a bad company.

Northern Trust consists of two moaty segments: wealth management and a custody business known as asset servicing (previously corporate and institutional services, or C&IS). The firm’s asset-management capabilities support both segments." - Morningstar.

Northern Trust is the 3rd largest custody bank on earth, with $11 trillion in assets under custody.

Custody banks are where the banks hold our assets, as do the likes of BlackRock, Fidelity, and Vanguard.

Northern Trust has a thriving wealth management business is a favorite of families with $200 million or more.

This is the bank of the super-rich and the mega institution.

This is an A+ stable-rated bank, with a 0.6% risk of failing in the next 30 years, according to S&P.

Federal Reserve Stress Test

This is a bank whose business is so stable that the Fed's doomsday scenario stress test scenario resulted in a $200 million loss for this kind of economic hell.

Bloomberg

Northern Trust is trading at under 11X earnings, making it almost 50% undervalued (factoring in historical yield as well).

FAST Graphs, FactSet

NTRS could almost double in the next 1.5 years, a level or return potential the S&P and Nasdaq have no hope of matching.

30% annualized total return potential

Peter Lynch level return potential

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 81% very low risk 12/13 Super SWAN

DK safety score: 87% very safe dividend (1.7% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $134.80

Current price: $71.19

Discount to fair value: 47%

DK rating: potential Buffett-style "fat pitch" ultra-value buy

Yield: 4.2%

Long-term growth consensus: 6.8%

Consensus long-term return potential: 11.0%.

Bottom Line: BTI And NTRS Are High-Yield Blue Chips That Are 50% Undervalued And Could Double

Imgflip

Just because the market is powering itself into an unjustified rally courtesy of hopium and big tech momentum doesn't mean you have to be reckless with your money.

S&P 500 Consensus Total Return Potential IF We Avoid Recession

FactSet Research Terminal

In the next 1.5 years, analysts expect 16% returns for the S&P or just 6% annually.

S&P 500 5-Year Consensus Forecast

Year Upside Potential By the End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2028 38.69% 6.76% 5.07% 2.75% Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation Tool.)

Over the next five years, analysts expect the S&P to deliver just 39% returns, or 7% annually.

BTI's 9.1% yield, assuming zero growth, and zero P/E expansion, is likely to beat the market over the next five years.

And remember, it's growing at 5% and historically 51% undervalued.

Meanwhile, Northern Trust is a 47% undervalued, A+ rated 4.2% yielding blue-chip with 7X the consensus total return potential of the S&P through 2025.

And BTI and NTRS are just two of the most obvious examples of how you can always remain reasonable and prudent in a speculative market, no matter what the economy or stocks are doing.

If you want to protect your retirement plans from dangerous valuations, silly market expectations, and the likely coming recession, British American Tobacco p.l.c. and Northern Trust Corporation stock are great ways to do it.