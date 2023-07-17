Why SCHD Should Start Beating SPY Shortly

Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since the beginning of the year, we have seen an uninterrupted influx of fund money into technology stocks. This is especially true of the large technology stocks, thanks to which the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) shows a total return of 18.37% at the time of writing, well above the average annual growth rate of this index over the past few decades.

If you have read my previous macro articles, you know my position - I have been relatively bearish on the broader market since late March 2023, except for individual picks. It's not that I have missed the rally - all thanks to the exception mentioned above - but still, the bearish thesis has not proven true so far.

Given the phenomenal divergence between tech valuations and the rest of the U.S. economy, I suspect this cannot go on forever. This is one of the main reasons I am calling your attention to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD). I believe SCHD's returns should exceed those of SPY on a relative basis within a six-month to one-year time window. Let me explain my take point-by-point.

SCHD & SPY: Sector [Mis]allocation

First of all, let's compare SPY and SCHD concerning their asset structure.

SPY, as you know very well without me, is a diversified portfolio of 500 stocks with the largest market capitalization in the US. Larger cap companies have a greater weight in the index that this ETF is trying to track. Therefore, in my opinion, the word "diversified" loses its practical meaning once one of the sectors has a significant lead over the others.

Seeking Alpha, SPY ETF

And this is even though Google (GOOG) is classified as a Communication stock with its 3.67% of the index - the tech sector would make up ~32.6% of SPY if Google were included where it should be (in my opinion).

An even more frightening picture emerges if we take a closer look at the companies that form the bones of SPY (~28% of it):

Author's work, based on Seeking Alpha Premium data

​Bulls might say that the valuation of SPY is justified thanks to Tesla (TSLA) and NVIDIA (NVDA) as they generate additional growth. However, if we exclude these companies from the analysis and focus on the top 5 companies (still a whopping ~23% of the whole index), we get a median P/E (FWD) of 36.22x with a median EPS (FWD) growth of 2.17% year-on-year:

SPY: weight ex-TSLA and -NVDA: 22.93% P/E FWD EV/EBITDA FWD EPS YoY FWD EBITDA YoY FWD EBITDA TTM margin Profit TTM margin Median ex-TSLA and -NVDA: 36.22 16.8 2.17% 7.54% 30.74% 24.49% Click to enlarge

In my opinion, the overvaluation of the technology sector has completely overtaken SPY, so that even the most positive possible extrapolation of growth rates for the above-mentioned technology stocks now appears priced in.

And what about SCHD?

"The fund aims to provide exposure to U.S. companies with a history of consistent dividend payments and strong dividend growth prospects," Seeking Alpha's description says. Liquidity also plays an important role in the process of adding companies to a portfolio, so the weighted average market capitalization is ~$147.5 billion, according to etf.com.

Since large companies in the technology sector have a habit of buying back their shares rather than paying dividends, this sector is underweighted in the SCHD's portfolio - the focus is on industrials, financials, healthcare, and defensive consumer goods:

Seeking Alpha, SCHD ETF

At the same time, it cannot be said that SCHD is over-diversified - the top 10 companies account for just over 40% of the total fund. However, as you can see from the sector breakdown, this diversification seems much better and relatively cheap. According to Yardeni Research data [July 15, 2023], the average P/E of the 4 main sectors for SCHD is currently ~17.3x, while the main sector for SPY [IT tech] is estimated at ~27.5x.

Looking at SCHD's major holdings from the same perspective as we did above for SPY, we see that SCHD is more favorably valued within its top 10 holdings at 49% and 44% cheaper in terms of P/E (FWD) and EV/EBITDA (FWD) ratios, respectively. At the same time, the projected EPS forwarding growth is 170 basis points higher. Median forward EBITDA growth lags the top 5 SPY stocks by 650 basis points, but TTM margins have a 180 basis point edge.

Author's work, based on Seeking Alpha Premium data

So overall, I conclude that SCHD appears to be an undervalued and better-quality diversified ETF compared to SPY at this time.

SCHD & SPY: Historical Dependencies

Since the beginning of this year, SCHD has been very much behind SPY due to the broad market weakness compared to the major technology stocks:

Seeking Alpha Charting

The discrepancy in terms of total returns is a normal process that goes one way or the other all the time. But what we are seeing today between SCHD and SPY is, in my opinion, a clear anomaly that has led to the largest discount of SCHD versus SPY in at least 10 years:

Data by YCharts

I believe the reason here is the same as I mentioned above - excessive optimism in one sector amid skepticism in others. Funds sitting on the sidelines in H2 FY2022 decided to bet massively on the tech rally, leading to a strong bias in the valuation of the Growth factor versus the Value factor. The problem with this bias is that this growth factor is now not even supported by consensus growth estimates. As you could see from the tables above, the dividend stocks inside SCHD are set to grow their EPS values by a larger amount than the 23% of SPY's"growth companies".

Therefore, I expect SCHD to deliver higher total returns than SPY over the next 6-12 months. The discrepancy described above should reverse at some point.

However, my thesis has some risks that you should be aware of.

First, the long underperformance of SCHD against SPY has been observed before. However, it happened in the era of QE, when a huge amount of liquidity flooded into the market.

Seeking Alpha Charting [author's notes]

There is no guarantee that this will not happen again in the event of another banking collapse. Incidentally, SCHD will suffer more than SPY in that event because of its higher allocation to financials. But until that happens, SPY is showing signs of deviation from the liquidity base I mentioned in a recent macro update. We are clearly not in the QE era and therefore such a strong dominance of SPY over SCHD simply should not logically exist.

Second, the AI boom could last much longer while companies in the real economy continue to suffer. So the widening of the spread between SCHD and SPY could continue for some time.

Your Takeaway

Neither you nor I know the future. The processes we observe today defy all logic - the market can decide for itself what it wants to do, and it is not possible to time the ending.

However, from what I see today, SCHD, with its dividend yield of 3.54%, seems to be a much more reliable solution than SPY for common sense investors. The raison d'être of the latter ETF is not its dividend yield, but the mere fact of the current divergence between it and the former ETF should give investors pause.

Buying SCHD and shorting SPY for about the same amount (maybe a little less) is an interesting decision for those looking for ways to play with factor spreads. But of course, the final investment decision must be accompanied by your own due diligence.

Thank you for reading! Let me know what you think about it in the comments.