Q2 2023 Update: Issues Remain Despite Soaring Stocks

Investment landscape

The global economy is slowing, with Europe already officially in a recession. Leading economic indicators increasingly point downward, pushing most to predict tougher times ahead. The U.S. Federal Reserve, followed by other central banks, continues to raise interest rates, increasing financing costs and squeezing company profitability while making cheap financing a thing of the past. Inflation may be moderating, but major economies such as the U.S. continue to grapple with price increases well above targets. It’s hard to blame central banks in Europe or the U.S. for persistent tightening when inflation of approximately 5.5% and 4% respectively continues to wreak havoc on the purchasing power of most consumers. But spiking interest rates also bring risk while providing no guarantee that potentially structural inflation won’t simply reappear when the economic backdrop turns up once again. In fact, the powerful headwinds of rapidly increasing interest rates tend to be felt a year or more after the hiking starts, after a well-documented lag-effect. The Fed started its hikes about 15 months ago, meaning the impact may just now start to truly be felt in the economy. Let’s not forget that the U.S. is still reeling from multiple bank failures while the world wrestles with a lingering armed conflict on European soil. At the beginning of the second quarter of 2023, it did indeed seem that investors could expect challenging times.

Leading Economic Indicators (Charles Schwab, Bloomberg, The Conference Board, as of 31.05.2023)

Source: Charles Schwab, Bloomberg, The Conference Board, as of 31.05.2023

And yet, global stock indices rose impressively and relentlessly. The S&P 500 index gained approximately 16% in the first half of 2023, much of that coming in the second quarter. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has gained over 31% this year, its best first half in 40 years. Even seemingly dormant Japanese stocks put smiles on investors’ faces as they trounced the U.S. market with the Nikkei rising 27% in the first half of the year. Cheers for a productivity revolution driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) pushed stocks such as chip designer Nvidia up nearly 200% in the year to a market capitalization above $1 trillion and a price to sales ratio exceeding 40x according to Refinitiv. Optimists desperately avoid using the words frothy or bubbly when describing the market these days. The impending impacts of higher interest rates, sinking economic indicators and unpredictable inflation, all looming over mountains of debt that will need refinancing, are glossed over, or ignored completely. Markets are up, and the fear of missing out is palpable.

But below the veneer of impressive market performance, cracks do appear. In fact, one cannot truly say that markets are up in 2023, but rather that market indices are up. The reality is that market indices such as the S&P 500 are being held up by a handful of large companies. The seven largest companies in the S&P 500, all generally tech companies, are up 86% on average in the first half of 2023. The other 493 companies have languished. Needless to say, this market rally lacks breadth. The “Magnificent Seven” stocks as they are dubbed (think Nvidia, Tesla, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet) have contributed to what is one of the highest degrees of market concentration in history. As of late June 2023, just the Magnificent Seven accounted for 27.7% of the S&P 500. Investors should certainly rejoice in the gains achieved so far in 2023, but should not ignore the echoes of past stock market bubbles and returns driven by just a handful of companies. Variant Perception reminds us that,

‘Today’s AI surge, against a backdrop of 500bps of Fed hikes since March 2022, has some uncomfortable echoes with the lead-up to some major historical market tops. 1929, 1973 and the dot-com bubble all saw sustained monetary policy tightening and a clear divergence of surging bubble stocks vs the average stock moving sideways/falling.’

Indeed, investors in 1999 celebrated an 85%+ rise in the Nasdaq Composite while dismissing warnings from skeptics. When the party ended, those that quit their day jobs to become wealthy day traders found themselves unemployed and staring at account statements showing their beloved Nasdaq down nearly 77% from its peak.

Timing the market is, in general, a fool’s errand. But that doesn’t mean investors have to ignore risks when they are elevated or valuations when they are frothy. Portfolios can be diversified and adjusted to individual investment objectives and risk tolerances. In fact, avoiding too much market timing also means investors must stay largely invested, but that doesn’t mean portfolios have to chase trendy stocks trading at eye-watering valuations or that portfolios need to get shattered when bubbles burst. Even in tough markets such as when the dot-com bubble burst, companies that had strong business models and solid financials either managed to survive to fight another day or even performed admirably through the crisis – a good example being Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway which rose 30% between 2000 and the end of 2002 as the Nasdaq collapsed. Truly diversifying assets such as gold helped as well. Gold trickled down initially, but by early 2001 had started an impressive bull run that would see its value more than triple through the years preceding the Global Financial Crisis.

Currently, market performance seems out of sync with the pressures facing the global economy and the lagged effects sure to hit economic activity after one of the most aggressive central bank hiking programs in history. Perhaps most critical is to admit that the impressive market gains so far in 2023 do little to solve the truly important challenges we face in the forms of clearly unsustainable debt levels and ever concentrating economic systems which are desecrating the middle-class and leaving income inequality and the consequent social strife in their wake. The alarming trajectory of the financial situation underlying the global economy is evident when reading the Congressional Budget Office’s own report stating that the US federal budget deficit reached $1.1 trillion in just the first six months of fiscal 2023, pushing the federal debt level past the $32 trillion mark (not including obligations from entitlement programs such as Medicare). With the Fed’s most recent hike pushing its Fund rate above 5%, even simple math tells us that $32 trillion times 5% would mean the federal interest rate burden would approach $1.6 trillion and eat up a gigantic portion of tax revenues. It’s even more difficult to see how the U.S. economy or its currency can exit this unsustainable path of indebtedness unscathed or without curbing the type of optimism needed to push equity markets up as we have experienced in the first half of 2023.

Investors need not despair

Despite the disconnect between economic indicators and stock performance, and despite the complicated web of risks and structural challenges faced by economies today, investors need not despair. Risks, stretched valuations and even recessions can be tackled through patience, process and targeted optimism. Diversified portfolios can take the heartache out of market downturns and prevent the worst of investing errors. Deep research can skew risk to the upside while an appropriate level of liquidity can provide option value exactly when it is needed most. For investors seeking to navigate today’s complicated markets, focusing on financially strong companies with enduring market positions and attractive valuations can provide admirable performance even in the case of crumbling markets, as it has in the past when bubbles burst. Diversifying assets such as gold may help to insulate investors from currency devaluation (through inflation for example) as well as financial or geopolitical stress while providing a potential source of liquidity to pounce on truly attractive investment opportunities as they arise.

We are convinced that investors with a structured process and the appropriate discipline can find attractive idiosyncratic investment opportunities, as well as benefit from overall market volatility. Our investment process enables us to deploy capital in what we believe to be the best possible way to navigate the current investment environment - by focusing on owning scarce and productive assets, often in the form of high-quality companies, as well as maintaining a significant level of optionality by holding liquid reserves such as physical gold.

